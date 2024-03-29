Huge Amazon spring weekend sale — 29 deals I recommend from just $6

March is quickly coming to an end. But don't tell that to Amazon. Although its Big Spring Sale ended on Monday, many of our favorite deals from the sale are still ongoing. This is especially true with regards to Amazon hardware.

Typically, I recommend waiting for Prime Day to shop Amazon devices. (That's usually when you'll find the lowest prices on Amazon gear). However, Amazon's current spring sale has plenty of solid deals on our favorite Amazon tech. Below I've rounded up the best deals you can still get.

Best Amazon deals

Amazon Essentials apparel: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F3a6ce330%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $6 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 60% off its line of women's apparel. The sale includes sweaters, cardigans, t-shirts, sandals, shorts, and more. As part of the sale you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Open-Front-Cardigan-Sweater%2Fdp%2FB07F2J4W86%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Women's Cardigan for $20 (pictured, was $28).

TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ftvs%2Fb%3Fie%3DUTF8%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1563300475775&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftop-deals%2Ftv-deals%2Fpcmcat1563300475775.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1563300475775&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $69 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fshop%2Fdeals%2Felectronics%2Ftvs" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $74 @ Walmart

Amazon Essentials apparel: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2F68cd4d79%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $6 @ Amazon

Spring is here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Regular-Fit-Short-Sleeve-Windowpane%2Fdp%2FB07F275LCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $7 (pictured), which is 50% off.

Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09ZXJDSL5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-echo-pop" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6544302&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-pop-1st-generation-smart-speaker-with-alexa-charcoal%2F6544302.p%3FskuId%3D6544302&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$22 @ Best Buy

Echo Buds (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-Echo-Buds-2023-Release-True-Wireless-Earbuds%2Fdp%2FB09JVG3TWX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The current-gen Echo Buds deliver Alexa integration and great sound on the cheap. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-echo-buds-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Buds 2023 review, we said they deliver satisfying sound and some of the best voice activation at this price point. Alexa voice activation is also top tier. The optimal fit and surprisingly good noise reduction deserve recognition as well.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BF73CTQF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-alexa-speakers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522258&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-dot-5th-gen-2022-release-smart-speaker-with-alexa-charcoal%2F6522258.p%3FskuId%3D6522258&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$34 @ Best Buy

Amazon Echo Auto: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BF75WT3B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/echo-auto-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones and roadside assistance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR3P78V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560338&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-supports-wi-fi-6e-ambient-experience-free-live-tv-without-cable-or-satellite-black%2F6560338.p%3FskuId%3D6560338&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-wi-fi-6-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls-2023%2F-%2FA-89419625" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Target

Echo Dot with Clock: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B8W5FW7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best smart speaker and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-home-devices,review-2008.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best smart home device you could buy.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522272&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-dot-with-clock-5th-gen-2022-release-smart-speaker-with-alexa-cloud-blue%2F6522272.p%3FskuId%3D6522272&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$49 @ Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08N5NQ869%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It also features a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ring-video-doorbell-2nd-generation" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-3-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6552803&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-outdoor-4-1-camera-wireless-1080p-security-system-with-up-to-two-year-battery-life-black%2F6552803.p%3FskuId%3D6552803&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$64 @ Best Buy

Echo (4th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07XKF5RM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-smart-speakers,review-4480.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. This is its second-lowest price ever as it hit $49 last Black Friday.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6430065&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-4th-gen-with-premium-sound-smart-home-hub-and-alexa-charcoal%2F6430065.p%3FskuId%3D6430065&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$64 @ Best Buy

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07Q6ZZFLS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ring-stick-up-cam-battery" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Mini-White-3Cam%2Fdp%2FB08PBR83NM%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $69 (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-release-display-clearer-Glacier%2Fdp%2FB09B2SBHQK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $89 now $74 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the current-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Just keep in mind it hit $39 last Black Friday.

Blink Floodlight Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-Blink-Outdoor-Floodlight-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0BBX45V5B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $77 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for $52 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $94 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. It's been as cheap as $79 in the past, but this is still a solid deal.

Echo Show 5 + Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CJWVHKLF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $97 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and Echo Pop. The former is the most compact Alexa speaker, whereas the latter is the e-tailers smallest smart display. Combined, they're perfect for bringing music and smart home connectivity to rooms where you're tight on space.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-Echo-Show-8%2Fdp%2FB0BLS3Y632%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-smart-displays" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562249&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-show-8-3rd-generation-8-inch-smart-display-with-alexa-charcoal%2F6562249.p%3FskuId%3D6562249&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-echo-show-8-3rd-gen-2023-release%2F-%2FA-90149878" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Target

Fire TV Soundbar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C4BZ28PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.

eero 6+: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V24FVL6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $139 now $104 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers which means they're easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero's mesh routers, there's also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo Dot as a mesh extender for free, but if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone's hotspot to get your home network back online.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C5K1D8B6%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $189 now $134 @ Amazon

We rank the Ring Video Doorbell as the best video doorbell under $100, and now it comes with a free Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen). It's perfect for keeping tabs on who's at the front door.

Amazon 2-Series 40" Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fintroducing-amazon-fire-tv-40-inch-2-series-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N719G17%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $178 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Fire Max 11 Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1VQ1ZQY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-max-11" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.

Blink Outdoor 4 Bundle: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-cameras-Floodlight-Pan-Tilt%2Fdp%2FB0CC7DZFGF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $259 now $214 @ Amazon

This bundle includes everything you need to secure your home. It comes with the two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, mini pan/tilt camera, Sync Module 2, and three mounting kits. The cameras offer 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

Amazon Echo Show 15: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fecho-show-15-smart-display-with-alexa%2Fdp%2FB08MQLDFF6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 has a huge 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display and a distinct new widget-based interface. This keeps digital shortcuts like light smart light brightness sliders, smart thermostat buttons, and live camera feeds on the screen at all times so you can more easily interact with smart home devices. It also has Fire TV built-in and comes with its own remote, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-echo-show-15" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Echo Show 15 review, we said its a good investment if you like the idea of having a central Alexa-powered hub in your home with a big screen.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6544037&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-echo-show-15-15-6-inch-smart-display-with-alexa-and-fire-tv-black%2F6544037.p%3FskuId%3D6544037&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$219 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-echo-show-15-full-hd-15-6-34-smart-display-with-alexa-and-fire-tv-built-in-white%2F-%2FA-88972359" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$219 @ Target

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDH95GG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $239 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/insignia-4k-ultra-hd-fire-tv-edition" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562188&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-55-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6562188.p%3FskuId%3D6562188&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$239 @ Best Buy

Kindle Scribe: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09BS26B8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $339 now $254 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-scribe" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a batter bargain and easier to recommend.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6522254&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-kindle-scribe-16-gb-the-first-kindle-and-digital-notebook-all-in-one-our-largest-kindle-yet-includes-basic-pen-2022-gray%2F6522254.p%3FskuId%3D6522254&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$339 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-kindle-scribe-10-2-34-16gb-e-reader-gray%2F-%2FA-88410166" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$339 @ Target