Yes, I'm still shopping spring sales—here are the 7 best deals starting at just $19
Gear up for warmer weather with these seasonal discounts at Amazon, Walmart, and more
As soon as temperatures start to climb—even just a little bit—my mind starts wandering. Dinners on the back patio, running outside without gloves or a jacket, and summer travels occupy the majority of my brain space. Luckily, there are a number of spring sales underway that I can take advantage of to gear up for the warmer weather ahead.
For starters, Nike apparel is up to 50% off with an extra 20% off via coupon "SPRING", cooling percale sheet sets and duvet covers are up to 50% off at Brooklinen, and outdoor furniture and gardening supplies are up to 50% off at Walmart. Below, shop all of the products I’m adding to my personal cart during these seasonal promotions.
My Favorite Spring Sale Deals
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Women's Graphic Running Shorts: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/dri-fit-tempo-womens-brief-lined-graphic-running-shorts-0n8pwB/DX0177-010" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $32 now $18 @ Nike
Made with 100% recycled polyester, Nike’s Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts offer a standard fit that reviewers define as cool, comfortable, and breathable. This highly-rated style is discounted in both the black and pale red hues. With the promo code "SPRING" you can take an additional 20% off, knocking the price down to just $18.
Price check: <a href="https://dicks-sporting-goods.ryvx.net/c/221109/315573/4835?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dickssportinggoods.com%2Fp%2Fnike-womens-dri-fit-tempo-graphic-shorts-23nikws23tmpgrphcapb%2F23nikws23tmpgrphcapb" data-link-merchant="dickssportinggoods.com"" data-link-merchant="nike.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$20 @ Dick's Sporting Goods
MPM Packing Cube Luggage Organizer Set: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmpm-8-pc-packing-cube-luggage-organizers-set-travel-packing-bags-suitcase-bag-set-travel-accessories-essentials-pack%2F-%2FA-89689733" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now $19 @ Target
Luggage organization is a must, no matter if you’re taking a weekend trip or planning a two-week transatlantic getaway. This particular set includes two large mesh bags, one medium- and one small-sized cube, a flat bag, a shoe bag, a toiletries bag, and a drawstring bag (ideal for corralling dirty laundry). Made with durable, water-resistant polyester, reviewers note MPM’s travel accessories are "excellent quality and the price can't be beaten."
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMPM-8-PC-Packing-Cube-Luggage-Organizers-Set-Travel-Packing-Bags-Suitcase-Bag-Set-Travel-Accessories-Essentials-Pack%2F5005117120" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$19 @ Walmart
Vera Bradley Cotton Convertible Wristlet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FVera-Bradley-Convertible-Protection-Chanticleer%2Fdp%2FB0C8W72WQ1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $55 now $19 @ Amazon
Vera Bradley has been making a brand comeback, and although florals for spring make sense, this cheeky egg pattern is perfect for Easter—and it’ll ship in time for the holiday weekend if you have an Amazon Prime account. Constructed from recycled cotton, this quilted wristlet is 6 inches tall and 10 inches wide to fit your phone and other essentials. The interior is also lined with three card slips, so you can use it alone on errands, but the strap detaches to convert into a pouch that can be tossed in your bag.
Brooklinen Classic Percale Duvet Cover: <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/221109/971323/12856?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fclassic-duvet-cover-last-call" data-link-merchant="brooklinen.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $60 @ Brooklinen
As a temperature-regulating bedding material, it doesn’t get much better than percale. Made using long-staple cotton, Brooklinen’s take is crisp and lightweight with a cool-to-the-touch feel that makes it ideal for hot summer nights. But the best part? It softens after every wash, pill-free. Currently, only the coral-ish Rosebud, warm Ginger, and bright pink Peony colorways (and a couple limited-edition patterns) are still in stock with sizes ranging from twin to California King.
Efurden Adirondack Chair: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FEfurden-Adirondack-Chair-Weather-Resistant-Durable-Fire-Pits-Chair-for-Lawn-and-Garden-350-lbs-Load-Capacity-Polystyrene-Black%2F753459268" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $239 now $99 @ Walmart
Adirondack chairs can be pricey (we’re talking upwards of $500). But this weather-resistant, polystyrene lumber seat is now $100. It can endure hot fire pits and resist fading in the sun, so it should last for many seasons to come, no matter if they take up permanent residence on your porch, deck, or patio. Plus, its sturdy frame can support up to 350 pounds.
Price check: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fefurden.com%2Fproducts%2Fadirondack-chair-oversize%3Fvariant%3D42613980987625&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - efurden.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$119 @ Efurden
JBL Xtreme 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Xtreme-Waterproof-PartyBoost-Multi-speaker%2Fdp%2FB08NLCW9WY%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $379 now $249 @ Amazon
Looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 3. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof and comes with an included carrying strap. It's also got a built-in bottle opener which is rather novel, making it the ideal backyard dinner party company. Better yet, this premium JBL speaker has dropped to $250.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-xtreme3-portable-bluetooth-speaker-black%2F6445548.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Best Buy
Saatva Loom & Leaf: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1100l8udd/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Floom-and-leaf" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,595 now $1,395 @ Saatva
The Loom & Leaf is a great ultra-premium memory foam mattress with exceptional contouring support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/loom-and-leaf-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="saatva.com"">Saatva Loom and Leaf review, we said it's a great pick for sleepers with back pain. The mattress has specialized lumbar support and body-contouring foam that work together to relieve pressure and promote proper alignment. It has a quilted organic cotton covering, a layer of cooling gel, premium memory foam, and multiple layers of foam for support and luxury comfort. As part of its current sale — the twin is $1,395 and the queen is $2,095.
