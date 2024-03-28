Yes, I’m still shopping spring sales—here are the 7 best deals starting at just $19

Vera Bradley Cotton Convertible Wristlet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FVera-Bradley-Convertible-Protection-Chanticleer%2Fdp%2FB0C8W72WQ1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $55 now $19 @ Amazon

Vera Bradley has been making a brand comeback, and although florals for spring make sense, this cheeky egg pattern is perfect for Easter—and it’ll ship in time for the holiday weekend if you have an Amazon Prime account. Constructed from recycled cotton, this quilted wristlet is 6 inches tall and 10 inches wide to fit your phone and other essentials. The interior is also lined with three card slips, so you can use it alone on errands, but the strap detaches to convert into a pouch that can be tossed in your bag.