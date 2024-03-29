Huge Patagonia sale live — here’s my 5 favorite deals from $23

Word on the street is that Patagonia sales this big only happen twice a year — when the brand is trying to shed its excess supply of cold- and warm-weather gear. So if you've been set on avoiding paying full price on an insulating puffer jacket, flashy fleece pullover, or warm winter beanie, let us be the first to announce: the wait is finally over.

During its online-only sale, which is in full swing, the price tags on Patagonia's past-season outerwear have been sliced in half with deals from $6 (best-selling backpacks and camping gear included). Bonus: if you spend $99 or more, your order will ship for free.

But here's the thing: Discounts this steep don't last long, and we've already noticed a number of colors and sizes teetering in and out of stock, such as the Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket on sale for $118 (50% off). That's why we only rounded up just five styles that are still offering bargain hunters options.

Best Patagonia outerwear deals

Brodeo Beanie: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fbrodeo-beanie%2F195699277236.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $23 @ Patagonia

Who wouldn't want a new beanie? This one-size-fits-all hat featuring a ribbed cuff is now a whopping 53% off in three colorways. A blend of real wool and recycled nylon, reviewers confirm this naturally insulating accessory retains its shape and refuses to pill.

Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F136748%2Fpatagonia-brodeo-beanie" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$23 @ REI

Men's Microdini Fleece Pullover: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_26200_color=STGN&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-microdini-half-zip-fleece-pullover%2F26200.html%3Fdwvar_26200_color%3DSTGN" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $63 @ Patagonia

This half-zip pullover is the cheapest on our list featuring Patagonia's iconic, fluffy fleece. Six colors and nearly every size is up to 51% off right now. It's a great pick for casual wear, quick outdoor excursions, or to hang in comfortably at home.

Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fb%2Fpatagonia-microdini-1-2-zip-pullover-mens" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$70 @ Backcountry

Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-diamond-quilted-bomber-hoody%2F195699981645.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

If you're in need of a transitional jacket, look no further than Patagonia's Diamond Quilted Bomber. On sale in both men's and women's sizing (although only the <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-diamond-quilted-bomber-hoody%2F20695.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lagom Blue in XS is left for the latter). Lightweight and durable, this is a great casual shell layer. "Windproof with decent insulation," one reviewer writes.

Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?CMP_SKU=PAT01JW&MER=0406&skid=PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL&mr%3Adevice=c&mr%3AadType=plaonline&utm_source=google&utm_medium=pla&utm_campaign=20970365014__p%3AG%7Cs%3ABC%7Cct%3AShopping%7Cct2%3Axx%7Cg%3Axx%7Cc1%3AApparel%7Cc2%3Axx%7Cb%3Axx%7Cmt%3Axx__156769268774__mt%3Axx%7Cc1%3AApparel%7Cc2%3AMensOuterwear%7Cs%3Axx%7Cb%3Axx&utm_term=pla-340590162142__PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL&utm_content=688686607602__pla&utm_id=go_cmp-20970365014_adg-156769268774_ad-688686607602_pla-340590162142_dev-c_ext-_prd-PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL_mca-7811_sig-Cj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds&tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fb%2Fpatagonia-diamond-quilted-bomber-hooded-jacket-mens%3FCMP_SKU%3DPAT01JW%26MER%3D0406%26skid%3DPAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL%26mr%3Adevice%3Dc%26mr%3AadType%3Dplaonline%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpla%26utm_campaign%3D20970365014__p%3AG%257Cs%3ABC%257Cct%3AShopping%257Cct2%3Axx%257Cg%3Axx%257Cc1%3AApparel%257Cc2%3Axx%257Cb%3Axx%257Cmt%3Axx__156769268774__mt%3Axx%257Cc1%3AApparel%257Cc2%3AMensOuterwear%257Cs%3Axx%257Cb%3Axx%26utm_term%3Dpla-340590162142__PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL%26utm_content%3D688686607602__pla%26utm_id%3Dgo_cmp-20970365014_adg-156769268774_ad-688686607602_pla-340590162142_dev-c_ext-_prd-PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL_mca-7811_sig-Cj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$109 @ Backcountry

Men's Down Sweater Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-down-sweater-jacket%2F84675.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $128 @ Patagonia

The Patagonia Down Sweater utilizes 800-fill goose down for maximum insulating power and is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep wind and light precipitation at bay. One of the best cold-weather puffers for under $300 is an absolute steal at half price. If your size is available, I recommend snagging one now—Basin Green, Forge Gray (pictured), Carmine Red, Cosmic Gold, Passage Blue, and Obsidian Plum are all that's left.

Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F208592%2Fpatagonia-down-sweater-mens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$138 @ REI