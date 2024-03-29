Huge Patagonia sale live — here’s my 5 favorite deals from $23
Shop the online-only sale with up to 50% off discounts.
Word on the street is that Patagonia sales this big only happen twice a year — when the brand is trying to shed its excess supply of cold- and warm-weather gear. So if you've been set on avoiding paying full price on an insulating puffer jacket, flashy fleece pullover, or warm winter beanie, let us be the first to announce: the wait is finally over.
During its online-only sale, which is in full swing, the price tags on Patagonia's past-season outerwear have been sliced in half with deals from $6 (best-selling backpacks and camping gear included). Bonus: if you spend $99 or more, your order will ship for free.
But here's the thing: Discounts this steep don't last long, and we've already noticed a number of colors and sizes teetering in and out of stock, such as the Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket on sale for $118 (50% off). That's why we only rounded up just five styles that are still offering bargain hunters options.
Quick Links
- shop Patagonia outerwear up to 50% off
- Patagonia Brodeo Beanie: was $49 now $23
- Patagonia Men's Microdini Fleece Pullover: was $129 now $63
- Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody: was $199 now $98
- Patagonia Men's Down Sweater: was $279 now $128
- Patagonia Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover: was $269 now $133
Best Patagonia outerwear deals
Brodeo Beanie: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fbrodeo-beanie%2F195699277236.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $23 @ Patagonia
Who wouldn't want a new beanie? This one-size-fits-all hat featuring a ribbed cuff is now a whopping 53% off in three colorways. A blend of real wool and recycled nylon, reviewers confirm this naturally insulating accessory retains its shape and refuses to pill.
Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F136748%2Fpatagonia-brodeo-beanie" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$23 @ REI
Men's Microdini Fleece Pullover: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_26200_color=STGN&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-microdini-half-zip-fleece-pullover%2F26200.html%3Fdwvar_26200_color%3DSTGN" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $63 @ Patagonia
This half-zip pullover is the cheapest on our list featuring Patagonia's iconic, fluffy fleece. Six colors and nearly every size is up to 51% off right now. It's a great pick for casual wear, quick outdoor excursions, or to hang in comfortably at home.
Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fb%2Fpatagonia-microdini-1-2-zip-pullover-mens" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$70 @ Backcountry
Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoody: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-diamond-quilted-bomber-hoody%2F195699981645.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia
If you're in need of a transitional jacket, look no further than Patagonia's Diamond Quilted Bomber. On sale in both men's and women's sizing (although only the <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-diamond-quilted-bomber-hoody%2F20695.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lagom Blue in XS is left for the latter). Lightweight and durable, this is a great casual shell layer. "Windproof with decent insulation," one reviewer writes.
Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?CMP_SKU=PAT01JW&MER=0406&skid=PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL&mr%3Adevice=c&mr%3AadType=plaonline&utm_source=google&utm_medium=pla&utm_campaign=20970365014__p%3AG%7Cs%3ABC%7Cct%3AShopping%7Cct2%3Axx%7Cg%3Axx%7Cc1%3AApparel%7Cc2%3Axx%7Cb%3Axx%7Cmt%3Axx__156769268774__mt%3Axx%7Cc1%3AApparel%7Cc2%3AMensOuterwear%7Cs%3Axx%7Cb%3Axx&utm_term=pla-340590162142__PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL&utm_content=688686607602__pla&utm_id=go_cmp-20970365014_adg-156769268774_ad-688686607602_pla-340590162142_dev-c_ext-_prd-PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL_mca-7811_sig-Cj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds&tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fb%2Fpatagonia-diamond-quilted-bomber-hooded-jacket-mens%3FCMP_SKU%3DPAT01JW%26MER%3D0406%26skid%3DPAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL%26mr%3Adevice%3Dc%26mr%3AadType%3Dplaonline%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpla%26utm_campaign%3D20970365014__p%3AG%257Cs%3ABC%257Cct%3AShopping%257Cct2%3Axx%257Cg%3Axx%257Cc1%3AApparel%257Cc2%3Axx%257Cb%3Axx%257Cmt%3Axx__156769268774__mt%3Axx%257Cc1%3AApparel%257Cc2%3AMensOuterwear%257Cs%3Axx%257Cb%3Axx%26utm_term%3Dpla-340590162142__PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL%26utm_content%3D688686607602__pla%26utm_id%3Dgo_cmp-20970365014_adg-156769268774_ad-688686607602_pla-340590162142_dev-c_ext-_prd-PAT01JW-COSGOLA-XL_mca-7811_sig-Cj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwzZmwBhD8ARIsAH4v1gXPBsI-T_YXm4dJe2k7EKUXgUljevg4XIdcRXGo-FF6NHU1u6KjxUEaAi4pEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$109 @ Backcountry
Men's Down Sweater Jacket: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-down-sweater-jacket%2F84675.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $128 @ Patagonia
The Patagonia Down Sweater utilizes 800-fill goose down for maximum insulating power and is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep wind and light precipitation at bay. One of the best cold-weather puffers for under $300 is an absolute steal at half price. If your size is available, I recommend snagging one now—Basin Green, Forge Gray (pictured), Carmine Red, Cosmic Gold, Passage Blue, and Obsidian Plum are all that's left.
Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F208592%2Fpatagonia-down-sweater-mens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$138 @ REI
Women's Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-re-tool-fleece-hybrid-pullover%2F195699992818.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $269 now $133 @ Patagonia
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on winter days and chilly spring evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-re-tool-hybrid-hoody%2F26430.html" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men's size in Lagom Blue for the same price).
Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fb%2Fpatagonia-re-tool-x-nano-pullover-womens" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$174 @ REI
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly sofas. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.