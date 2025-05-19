Huge Adidas Memorial Day sale is here — 19 apparel and sneaker deals I'd buy right now
Give your spring wardrobe a budget-friendly refresh
Sportswear giant Adidas could soon raise prices site-wide. Like many apparel/footwear companies, Adidas is feeling the crunch from the ongoing tariff wars. The company didn't state when or how high prices could increase, but given that its supply chain is based in China, Vietnam, and Cambodia — it's likely there will be some price adjustments.
Fortunately, Adidas Memorial Day sales are here, and they could help offset some of the price increases we'll see down the line. For example, right now you can score Adidas deals from $8 at Amazon. The sale includes the awesome Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneakers on sale from $159 at Amazon. In our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review, we said they were both stylish and comfortable.
Those aren't the only Adidas items on sale. Below I've rounded up all the best Adidas Memorial Day sales you can get at Amazon and directly from Adidas. Remember, prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so make sure to check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales.
Sneakers/shoes
Nothing beats flip flops. Right now, you can get these Adidas Comfort Flip Flops on sale from $18, and they're soft, supportive and easy to slip on. Best of all, they have Adidas' iconic three stripes across the band.
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
An affordable, beginner running shoe, the Duramo SL is great for short- and mid-distance workouts. It features a breathable mesh upper constructed with recycled materials, and a lightweight cushioning midsole that promises to help stabilize the foot.
These Adidas slides are super comfortable with a unique look. They have a molded footbed that cushions your feet and are made of grippy rubber that'll keep you steady on your feet.
If you want a cool, casual pair of sneakers, the Adidas Park Streets are perfect for the job. They have a Cloudfoam midsole that'll keep your feet cushioned and supported even on long days, and a subtle style that matches pretty much any outfit.
The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.
Hitting the trails more now the sunny weather has turned up? These are incredibly versatile trail running shoes, geared to tackle any terrain. Reinforced uppers provide off-road durability, whilst the grippy rubber outsole will make sure you stay strong on uneven ground.
A lifestyle skater-style shoe for a fraction of the price. There's something incredibly sleek about this Adidas pair, keeping the design simplistic and the soft lining comfy for everyday use. There's also a bunch of different colors to choose from and Adidas recommend that these shoes tend to run large, so drop down a size.
These lightweight, stylish hiking sneakers from Adidas are great if you plan to hit the trail. They have a stretchy textile upper with durable toes and a cushioned EVA midsole. Plus, their traction outsoles endure you won't slip.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
Now available starting from just $15, these Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Cotton Shorts are a great addition to your wardrobe. Their loose fit and cotton fabric makes them super comfortable and makes them perfect everywhere from the gym to the beach.
These Adidas leggings offer excellent value and a classic sport style for women. Crafted from cotton, they provide a soft and comfortable feel, with a tight fit that wears closely without being restrictive. Described as feeling "like a second skin," they have earned a 4.5-star rating from over 6,000 reviewers on Amazon.
Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.
For this price, you cannot go wrong. The training tee is lightweight, breathable and moisture-absorbing, which means its perfect for any kind of exercise — from running to hitting the gym.
This classic tank top is perfect for working out in warm weather. It has a cropped, snug fit and is made with AEROREADY fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast.
As the name suggests, these shorts are ideal for runners and come in a variety of colors. Reflective details help you stand out in low-light conditions, and there are zip pockets, too.
This full-zip hoodie is tough to resist now that it's on sale for just $39. It comes in a bunch of colors to match your favorite outfits, and is great for the spring since you can layer it and remove it easily depending on the weather.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
