Huge Adidas Memorial Day sale is here — 19 apparel and sneaker deals I'd buy right now

Sportswear giant Adidas could soon raise prices site-wide. Like many apparel/footwear companies, Adidas is feeling the crunch from the ongoing tariff wars. The company didn't state when or how high prices could increase, but given that its supply chain is based in China, Vietnam, and Cambodia — it's likely there will be some price adjustments.

Fortunately, Adidas Memorial Day sales are here, and they could help offset some of the price increases we'll see down the line. For example, right now you can score Adidas deals from $8 at Amazon. The sale includes the awesome Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneakers on sale from $159 at Amazon. In our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review, we said they were both stylish and comfortable.

Those aren't the only Adidas items on sale. Below I've rounded up all the best Adidas Memorial Day sales you can get at Amazon and directly from Adidas. Remember, prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so make sure to check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Comfort Flip Flop (Men's): was $32 now $19 at Amazon Nothing beats flip flops. Right now, you can get these Adidas Comfort Flip Flops on sale from $18, and they're soft, supportive and easy to slip on. Best of all, they have Adidas' iconic three stripes across the band.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $20 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Adidas Adicane Slide Sandal: was $50 now $34 at Amazon These Adidas slides are super comfortable with a unique look. They have a molded footbed that cushions your feet and are made of grippy rubber that'll keep you steady on your feet.

Adidas Park Street Sneaker (Women's): was $75 now $55 at Amazon If you want a cool, casual pair of sneakers, the Adidas Park Streets are perfect for the job. They have a Cloudfoam midsole that'll keep your feet cushioned and supported even on long days, and a subtle style that matches pretty much any outfit.

Adidas EQ21 running shoes (Women's): was $80 now $35 at Amazon The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.

Adidas Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes (Women’s): was $70 now $49 at Adidas US Hitting the trails more now the sunny weather has turned up? These are incredibly versatile trail running shoes, geared to tackle any terrain. Reinforced uppers provide off-road durability, whilst the grippy rubber outsole will make sure you stay strong on uneven ground.

Adidas Daily 4.0 Shoes (Men's): was $65 now $52 at Adidas US A lifestyle skater-style shoe for a fraction of the price. There's something incredibly sleek about this Adidas pair, keeping the design simplistic and the soft lining comfy for everyday use. There's also a bunch of different colors to choose from and Adidas recommend that these shoes tend to run large, so drop down a size.

Adidas Terrex Anylander Hiking Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now $56 at Amazon These lightweight, stylish hiking sneakers from Adidas are great if you plan to hit the trail. They have a stretchy textile upper with durable toes and a cushioned EVA midsole. Plus, their traction outsoles endure you won't slip.

Apparel

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now $11 at Amazon Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Cotton Shorts (Women's): was $30 now $15 at Amazon Now available starting from just $15, these Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Cotton Shorts are a great addition to your wardrobe. Their loose fit and cotton fabric makes them super comfortable and makes them perfect everywhere from the gym to the beach.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $16 at Amazon These Adidas leggings offer excellent value and a classic sport style for women. Crafted from cotton, they provide a soft and comfortable feel, with a tight fit that wears closely without being restrictive. Described as feeling "like a second skin," they have earned a 4.5-star rating from over 6,000 reviewers on Amazon.