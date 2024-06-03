Google Pixel 8a deal already knocks $100 off and includes free gift card

Google broke the mold when it created the Pixel 8a. The $499 smartphone sits at the top of our guide to the best cheap phones and it's also earned a spot on our list of the best camera phones. One retailer is making the phone an even greater value.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel 8a for $399 at Best Buy. (You'll need to activate your phone with a carrier during checkout to get this price). Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. That's one of the best Pixel 8a deals I've seen.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is taking $100 off your Pixel 8a purchase. (To get this price, choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier"). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said it's the best cheap phone on the market with intelligent AI features, a solid design, and class leading software support.

Price check: $549 w/ $50 GC @ Amazon

The Pixel A series has continually ranked among the best cheap phones we've tested. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we said the new phone offers incredible value without any increased costs over its predecessor.

All of the Pixel 8a AI features make it a compelling phone that will help save you time, like how Magic Editor takes care of all the heavy lifting in photo-editing. Other Pixel 8a upgrades include a 120Hz display refresh rate, larger battery, faster Tensor G3 chip, and more. It's also worth noting that Google is giving the Pixel 8a the same seven years of major Android and security updates as it does with its flagship models in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. That's a huge bonus because it means your phone will remain updated and secure for awhile to come.

If you want one of the best Android phones around, but don't have deep pockets, this is the deal for you.