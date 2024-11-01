Early Amazon Black Friday sale is live — 47 deals I’d buy right now

November is the best month to buy just about anything. Sure, you can find deals throughout the year, but retailers tend to save their best discounts for November. Whether you're shopping for a new MacBook or buying a new pair of running shoes, there's no need to wait for Thanksgiving anymore as there are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals available right now.

I've been tracking deals for over 15 years and right now Amazon is offering some of the best holidays deals I've seen. If you want to get a head start on Thanksgiving dinner, Amazon has Ninja kitchen appliances on sale from $39. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, cookware, and more.

Want to get a jump start on your 2025 resolutions? Amazon also has Adidas apparel on sale from $5. You'll save on workout shorts, leggings, sweatpants, tees, and more. Finally, if you want to re-live Prime Day, Amazon devices are up to 60% off right now. Many of these deals include a free smart bulb, which makes today's sale that much sweeter.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Classic-Fit Sleeveless Polar Soft Fleece Vest (Women’s): was $24 now from $12 @ Amazon

This is a super-cheap deal on a great fall layer. This fleece vest is a smart way to add a pop of color to your outfit and keep warm, too. It’s made of midweight fleece fabric and has two zipped pockets to store your stuff.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Skechers sale: deals from $16 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $16. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts (Women's): was $25 now $16 @ Amazon

With the iconic 3-stripe design, these women’s training shorts utilize Adidas’ Aeroready fabric to absorb sweat and keep you cool. While there’s a few different colors on sale on Amazon, this orange pair serves up a cool 35% saving.

Essentials Loose Logo Tank Top (Women's): was $30 now $18 @ Amazon

This racerback tank top has a loose fit meaning it’s great for relaxing or in the gym. It sports a curved hem for a flattering look and it's designed to fit comfortably, meaning it's neither fitted nor overly loose.

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Legging: was $35 now $29 @ Amazon

HeatGear UA leggings make a fantastic base layer during workouts. They have an elasticated waistband and updated gusset design for lightweight but trustworthy support. Perfect for under shorts.

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!

Under Armour Duffle Bag: was $50 now $38 @ Amazon

UA Storm technology gives this duffle its highly water-repellent finish along with a tough TPU coating and foam-lined bottom. There's a dual water bottle slip pocket, vented pockets for shoes and laundry and a HeatGear shoulder strap for easy travel.

Crocs Crush Boot: was $79 now $40 @ Amazon

This unique Crocs style has seen an epic discount in certain sizes and colors. The Crush Boots have a 2-inch heel, with a cut that reaches just above the ankle. Plus, you can keep your pants from getting muddy by tucking them into the tall cuffs.

Under Armour Men's UA Rival Fleece Hoodie: was $55 now $45 @ Amazon

Get ready for the cold weather with the super cozy Rival fleece hoodie. It's thin enough to sit underneath a jacket but retains heat using an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with brushed inside.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

The Gel-Kayano 30 is a stability shoe that offers a supportive ride that's great for any runner racking up a lot of miles, perhaps while marathon training. The women's shoe has been reduced to under $100, while the men's shoe is going for $109, with lots of colors and sizes available for both. I've tested the Kayano 30 and the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 31, and the differences are minimal, so I'd grab the older shoe in this sale.

Smart home

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini w/ Energy Monitoring: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with the two major smart home platforms Amazon Alexa and Google Home. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it to schedule your existing appliances like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or in response to other smart home devices

Echo Pop w/ Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ Bulb: was $63 now $49 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $103 now $49 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $100 now $59 @ Amazon

Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.

Echo Spot 2024: was $93 now $79 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Smart Bulb.

Echo (4th Gen): was $113 now $99 @ Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you can find for less than $100. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $163 now $99 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Battery Doorbell Plus is a step up from the entry-level option above with sharper head-to-toe 1536p video and a removable battery. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered an excellent squared video that shows what's happening closer to your front door and was easy to install with an impressively long-lasting battery life. When it's time to recharge, you don't need a tool to unmount the entire doorbell—just push a quick-release tab to drop the battery out and then slide it back in when you're done.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice. This is a Prime member only deal.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $279 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $239 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

TCL 65" S5 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $369 @ Amazon

TCL also has several awesome picks under the $500 mark with its S5, a brand new TV under its 2024 TV lineup, making the rounds. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $498 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is one of our favorite TVs. If you want awesome gaming performance on a budget, this TV has 4K/120Hz support for consoles, a 1080p/240Hz gaming mode for PC gaming, HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support and a great smart TV platform.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

This Fire TV sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Hisense U8N 65" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Free NBA2K25! The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Even better, you'll get a free digital copy of NBA2K25 with this TV purchase.

Panasonic 55" W95A Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Released mere months ago, the new Panasonic W95A is a real looker. It leverages a 144Hz refresh rate on a design that features two HDMI 2.1 ports and AMD FreeSync compatibility. It also comes equipped with the range of HDR certifications and it even has an ATSC 3.0 tuner so you're NextGenTV ready. Note: It's been $200 cheaper, so if you can wait I'd recommend holding off till the price drops a bit further.

LG 65" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Panasonic 65" Z95 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,899 @ Amazon

The Z95 is Panasonic's new premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

Apple

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $167 @ Amazon

These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest price cut, but it's the first time we've seen them on sale.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $359 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. It's available for preorder now and will ship on September 20. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $498 @ Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

Record price low! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.