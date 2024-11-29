I'm a Black Friday TV deals expert and I’m here to bring you the best discounts

Black Friday is finally here — and the retail holiday brings no shortage of unprecedented TV deals and discounts. Our number-one priority here at Tom's Guide is to help you find the best TV deals. And with Black Friday savings in full swing, now is the perfect time to do some shopping.

With so many new deals rolling out, we understand shopping for a new TV can be stressful. Not to worry; I'm here to help. From the most popular brands on the market, like LG, Samsung, Sony and more, I'm handpicking my favorite TV deals — many of which have been tested and reviewed by our in-house TV experts.

Right now, I'm tracking dozens of deals on amazing OLEDs, mind-blowing Mini-LEDs and ultra-affordable QLEDs. If you dream of owning an OLED but don't want glare, Samsung's amazing 55-inch S95 OLED is $500 off at Amazon right now. Looking for something smaller? Get the super-cheap 48-inch LG B4 for only $599 at Best Buy.

I'll be keeping tabs on all the best TV deals around, so scroll on through and grab some savings. Here's the best Black Friday TV deals you can shop right now.

My Favorite Black Friday TV Deals Now

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $427 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 is a fantastic 2024 display for the price, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on gaming features like Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

LOWEST PRICE! The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. In our LG B4 OLED review (4/5 stars) we say it's a stellar display that makes few compromises.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $697 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $997 @ Amazon

The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great gift this holiday season.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65" QN90D Neo QLED TV: was $2,297 now $1,497 @ Amazon [Lowest Price!]

The Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs of the year. With quantum-dot color, incredible brightness and a full suite of gaming features, the QN90D is extremely versatile. It's great for showcasing sports, 4K/HDR movies and games on Xbox Series X and PS5. Right now, the 65-inch model is at its lowest price ever.

Hisense 100" U76N ULED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

OLED TVs

LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

Samsung 55" S95D 4K OLED TV: was $2,397 now $1,897 @ Amazon

The 55-inch S95D's secret sauce is Samsung's incredible QD-OLED display, which blends the color- and brightness-boosting benefits of quantum dots with the unparalleled contrast of OLED. In addition to gobsmackingly good color volume (thanks, quantum dots!), the S95D is also capable of dazzlingly bright HDR highlights. (One of the first things I saw on the S95D was sunlight reflecting off a sword, and I talked gushed about it with my coworkers for a week straight.) The S95D is also equipped with every gaming feature you could ask for, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, FreeSync, and Samsung Gaming Hub. Just remember: Like all Samsung TVs, the S95D doesn't come with Dolby Vision support. For that, I would stick with the 55-inch LG G4.

Panasonic 65" Z95A 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,499 @ Amazon[price drop!]

Panasonic just returned to the US and its flagship OLED TV in the Z95A is one gorgeous new prospect that comes with advanced features like a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Amazon Fire TV interface. Dolby Atmos support is made all the better thanks to its 160W speaker system, which is quite the oomph on your TV. Note: This sold for $2,500 back in October.

Sony A95L QD-OLED TV : was $3,499 now $2,998 at Amazon Sony's A95L is the pinnacle of OLED viewing experience. It leverages a quantum dot-enhanced OLED panel and is built for PS5 Pro with special features like HDR tone mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. But if that wasn't enough its leveraging of the Google TV interface gives you access to an immense amount of content, from paid streaming services to free channels, meaning you're never without something to enjoy.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,297 @ Walmart | $1,297 @ Amazon

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Sony 65" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L QD-OLED. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for home theater enthusiasts. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,996 @ Amazon

We rank the LG G3 OLED as the best TV on the market right now. In our LG G3 OLED review, we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote are also included.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

What is an OLED TV and why would I want one?

Unlike traditional LED TVs which rely on a backlight to illuminate their pixels, OLED TVs feature self-illuminating pixels that can be brightened and dimmed independently of one another. This means OLED TVs can consistently generate perfect black levels. Since contrast is a cornerstone of picture quality, this is a mighty big advantage, one that has positive impacts across the entire picture.

In addition to their perfect black levels and surgical contrast control, OLED TVs offer rich, voluminous color and the widest possible viewing angles money can buy. Since even the most affordable OLEDs (like the LG B4, on sale starting at $599 at Best Buy) are higher-end models, they typically arrive with several A/V- and gaming-related features, too, making them highly attractive sets for cinephiles, home theater enthusiasts, gamers and everyone in between.

Despite their lofty reputation, OLED TVs have never been cheaper than they are right now during Black Friday 2024.

75 inch+ TVs

Samsung 75" Q70D QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Q70D is Samsung's mid-range QLED TV for 2024, and right now, its usual price has been cut a full $400. As a mid-range QLED, you're getting a quantum dot-enhanced picture and a handful of useful features, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and Samsung's built-in smart platform.

Sony 75" Bravia 3 4K LED TV: was $1,099 now $848 @ Amazon

The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you could do a lot worse than this Sony-branded, budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.

Sony 75" Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV: was $2,198 now $1,798 @ Amazon

Get the big screen you've long dreamed of with this Sony Mini-LED from its 2024 lineup. Although it might not be an OLED TV, it still sports exceptional performance with incredible brightness, Dolby Vision support, and even PS5 exclusive features. The new Sony TVs also come equipped with free movies via Bravia TV, giving you a laundry list of entertainment to enjoy without ever needing a subscription.

TCL 75" QM85 QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,498 @ Amazon

This brand-new big TCL TV is perfect for the NBA season. It's got a new motion processing trick up its sleeve and sports a 120Hz panel to handle the best gaming has to offer. The range of HDR certifications are here and ready, as well, like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and more. It's a gaming delight on a massive screen made even better slashed down by $500.

Samsung 85” DU7200B: was $1,098 now $898 @ Walmart

Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85" display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need.



Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $449 @ Amazon

Price cut! The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $749 @ Amazon

Samsung 75" QN90C 4K QLED TV: was $2,997 now $1,747 @ Amazon

Although it's last year's model, the Samsung QN90C is still a worthy pick for entertainment. It offers Dolby Atmos with object tracking sound plus for incredible audio support in tandem with the beloved Samsung Gaming Hub. An anti-glare screen also means you can watch in practically any environment.

LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. The 77-inch version originally launched at around $3,400 and recently dropped to around $2,499. Today, you can land this extra-large OLED for even less. It's not as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features featured on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. This is the TV to get if you want to save as much money as possible on an OLED TV above 65 inches.

Is 75 inches too big for a TV?

It may seem like overkill, but as long as you’re planning to sit between 8 and 12 feet away from your next TV, 75 inches is a perfectly reasonable size for a living room TV.

In fact. now that I’ve spent my fair share of time testing and watching 75-inch 4K TVs, I can confidently say that this size point is better than reasonable — it’s actually preferable.

Those who live in smaller homes (like a particularly cozy apartment) might be better off sticking with a TV in the 60- to 65-inch size range.

60-65 inch TVs

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,397 @ Amazon

Samsung isn't one of the leading OLED TV makers for nothing and it shows on its brand-new, middle of the barrel OLED in the S90D. This corrals some of the best features Samsung has to offer, including HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos, and Samsung's Gaming Hub for unbridled action in cloud gaming platforms. The Samsung S90D might not be the most advanced of the bunch, but it still brings to the plate all the right features you'd want at an affordable rate.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $298 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Hisense 65" U7N Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $697 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a value-forward Mini-LED TV and the discounted U8N is still too pricey for your taste, the Hisense U7N is just the ticket. Our testing revealed that the U7N doesn't get as bright as its higher-end series sibling, but it's nevertheless bright enough for most living spaces. Plus, it comes with many of the same gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and FreeSync.

TCL Q7 65" Google TV: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,398 @ Amazon

Released earlier this year, the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

50-59 inch TVs

Samsung 55" 4K TV: was $429 now $298 @ Walmart

The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.

TCL 50" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $239 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution.

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

Samsung 55" Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $797 now $497 @ Amazon

This 55-inch 4K TV is Samsung's entry-level QLED for 2024, which means it was already the most affordable way to secure one of the newest, quantum dot-enhanced Samsung TVs before this awesome discount. Those quantum dots allow for a brighter, more colorful picture than most ultra-affordable LED TVs. You're also getting Samsung's built-in smart platform for all of your streaming needs.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $426 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is one of our favorite TVs. If you want awesome gaming performance on a budget, this TV has 4K/120Hz support for consoles, a 1080p/240Hz gaming mode for PC gaming, HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support and a great smart TV platform.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,097 now $859 @ Walmart

What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? The Frame by Samsung does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support, and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the 55-inch model.

32-49 inch TVs

LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

As one of the best-value OLEDs this year, the LG B4 is a major steal in modern TVs. It's built on LG's modern alpha 8 chip with some serious upscaling properties, plus a 120Hz refresh rate makes it perfect for the PS5 Pro. This is one of the only OLED TVs you'll find under $1,000 and it's got a lot going for it even at its lower price.

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy

If you want a smart TV on the cheap, Best Buy has the Insignia 42-inch F20 Fire TV on sale at its lowest price ever. The TV offers DTS Studio Sound and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Multiple sizes are on sale, but this 42-inch model is the least expensive TV deal of the bunch. Note that it's a 1080p model.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $139 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now, you can get it at a fraction of its normal price.

Roku TV 43" Select 4K TV: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. It's on sale, albeit with a modest discount.

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, the 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

