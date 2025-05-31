Massive Amazon weekend sale is live — 35 deals I'd shop right now from $5

Here's a secret I've learned in my 15+ years hunting for deals: Major retailers tend to offer their best deals at the end of the month. Amazon is no exception and this final weekend in May the retailer is offering discounts that match or beat the Memorial Day deals we just saw at the start of the week.

For example, right now Amazon has Under Armour apparel on sale from $5. It's not the biggest Under Armour sale I've seen from Amazon, but it does boast the lowest starting price I've seen all year.

Meanwhile, Father's Day is right around the corner and Amazon has Father's Day gift ideas on sale for well under $50. The sale includes popular brands like JBL, Sonos, Garmin, and more. Below I've rounded up all of the best end-of-month deals at Amazon. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.

Under Armour: deals from $5 @ Amazon

It's not the biggest Under Armour sale I've seen at Amazon, but if you're looking for the lowest prices — this is your sale. Amazon has select Under Amour apparel on sale from $5. It includes men's and women's t-shirts, socks, shorts, and more.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for the spring. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Apparel

Adidas Techfit Volleyball Shorts (Women's): was $30 now $8 at Amazon These 4-inch long Adidas shorts provider a cool, silky feel against your skin. They're great for volleyball, running, or any sport. They're available in a handful of colors with various inseam sizes ranging from 3 inches to 5 inches. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Under Armour Ignite Pro Slide Sandal: was $40 now $12 at Amazon With the Under Armour Ignite Pro Slide Sandals, you'll be able to hit anywhere from the shower to the city in style and comfort. They come in a range of bright shades and have molded footbeds to cradle your feet. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Under Armour Tech V-Neck T-Shirt (Women's): was $24 now $11 at Amazon The UA Tech V-Neck T-Shirt is an athletic shirt that looks at good at the gym as it does when you're out running errands. It's lightweight and made from a quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric that'll keep you cool and dry on hot days. It's sold via Amazon Haul.

Crocs Adjustable Slip Resistant Clogs: at Amazon Crocs: deals from $20 @ Amazon

If you need shoes with some extra traction, Amazon has a large range of Crocs on sale from $20. In addition to their treaded sole, many of them also have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them securely on your feet.

TVs

TCL 50" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $259 at Amazon The TCL Q6 is a fantastic display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Sony 65" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $799 now $678 at Amazon The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $848 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features (such as HDMI 2.1 and 4K gaming up to 144Hz), and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night. In our TCL QM7K QD-Mini LED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV is an affordable TV you can count on.

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, this OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Outdoors

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 56% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $129 now $59 at Amazon Anyone who is instead looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Char-Broil Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill: was $249 now $142 at Amazon Skip the gas and charcoal for this plug-and-play electric grill. Its 320 square inches of cook space is plenty enough for up to 12 burgers or 4 large steaks. The infrared technology heats up fast, maintains even temperatures, and prevents flare-ups.

Traeger grills: deals from $389 @ Amazon

Amazon has select Traeger grill on sale from $389. The sale includes electric grills, wood pellet smokers, and portable grills. Prices start from $389 after discount.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

Audio

JBL Go 3: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $29 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $50 at Amazon They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $78 at Amazon The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. I really liked the speaker in my UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 remains our top pick for Bluetooth speakers. It's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's loaded with smart features and has 24 hours of battery life to make sure you can keep listening for hours on end. Its sleek good looks help it worm its way into your heart as well.

Apple

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $308 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide-angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $856 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.