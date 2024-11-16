Black Friday Wi-Fi 7 router deals — save big on Netgear, eero, TP-Link and more

There’s nothing worse than slow internet or Wi-Fi dead zones around your home, especially when you’re in the middle of shopping for the best Black Friday deals . While you might have your eye on a new phone or a new laptop, picking up one of the best Wi-Fi routers or even one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems is the kind of upgrade that will make a big difference for your entire household.

Whether you’re an early adopter after the latest and greatest wireless tech or don’t want to have to worry about upgrading later on, there’s never been a better time to pick up one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers . You now have a lot more options to choose from than you did last year, and there are already plenty of big discounts on several of our favorite traditional routers and mesh routers.

Although the best Wi-Fi 6E routers give you access to the faster 6 GHz band, with Wi-Fi 7 , you get a bunch of other new features along with even faster speeds. My favorite though is Multi-Link Operation which lets your Wi-Fi 7-equipped devices use multiple bands (think 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz and 6 Ghz) simultaneously. Not only does this speed things up overall, but it also reduces latency while giving you a more reliable connection overall.

These are the best deals I’ve found on Wi-Fi 7 routers and mesh routers so far, but if you don’t see something you like yet, keep checking back as I’ll be updating this page with new products as they go on sale. Also, check out our guide on the best Amazon promo codes for more tips and ways to save on everything else you might need for your home home network from Ethernet cables to surge protectors.

Best Black Friday Wi-Fi 7 router deals

TP-Link Archer BE9300: was $299 now $249 at Amazon US This may be a traditional router, but it has a brand new look without an antenna in sight. Instead, all six of the TP-Link BE9300’s are internal and it also features the company’s new V-Fold design language. Around back, you get five 2.5G Ethernet ports which are perfect for multi-gig internet along with a USB port for sharing data from a flash drive across your home network. The BE9300 has a range of 2,000 square feet but thanks to TP-Link’s Easy-Mesh, you can also build a mesh network around it if you need even more coverage.

Editor's Choice TP-Link Archer BE19000: was $599 now $399 at Amazon US If you like the look and design of the BE9300 but want even faster speeds, more ports and a customizable LED screen on the front, then the TP-Link Archer BE1900 could be the perfect choice. On the front of the router, there’s a big dot display that can show everything from the time to the weather and even emoji. On the back of the BE1900, there are four 2.5G ports along with two 10G ports, a USB port and even an SPF+ port for fiber internet. In our TP-Link Archer BE1900 review , we were quite impressed with the LED screen and its functionality along with the router’s built-in security software and how it can act as a VPN client or server.

Recommended Netgear Nighthawk RS700S: was $699 now $594 at Amazon US Just like TP-Link did with its Wi-Fi 7 routers, Netgear is also using a new design for its Wi-Fi 7-powered Nighthawk routers. The Nighthawk RS700S has an all-black cylindrical design and around back, there’s a 10G input port, four gigabit Ethernet ports and a 10G one as well as USB port. It offers even more Wi-Fi coverage at 3,500 square feet and supports up to 200 connected devices simultaneously. In our Netgear Nighthawk RS700S review, we were impressed by its customization options and the included one-year subscription to Netgear's Armor securit software.

Editor's Choice TP-Link Archer GE800: was $599 now $490 at Amazon US Besides traditional routers and mesh routers, there are also gaming routers designed to optimize your online gaming experience. The TP-Link Archer GE800 is one of the first Wi-Fi 7-powered gaming routers and along with a brand new design, it also has integrated RGB lighting. As for ports, you get four 2.5G Ethernet ports along with two 10G Ethernet ports and an SFP+ port for fiber internet. In our TP-Link Archer GE800 review , we really liked how one of its 2.5G Ethernet ports doubles as a dedicated gaming port along with all of its other gaming features like game port forwarding and game acceleration.

Best Black Friday Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deals

Editor's Choice TP-Link Deco BE63: was $799 now $520 at Amazon US The only thing better than a Wi-Fi 7 router is a Wi-Fi 7-powered mesh system and even in a three-pack, the TP-Link Deco BE64 is very affordable for what you get. With three units, it can cover up to 7,600 square feet with support for more than 200 connected devices. On the back of each device, there are four 2.5G Ethernet ports, a USB port and a WPS button for quickly adding new devices to your home network. In our TP-Link Deco BE63 review , we were impressed by how TP-Link managed to bring the price down without sacrificing strong performance and built-in security software.