Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 plans and deals in Australia for August 2024

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is out now

Woman holding the Galaxy Z Flip 6
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now freely available to purchase from Australia's leading retailers and carriers, and while many of their pre-order bonuses are no longer available, you can still bag some additional value with your purchase of the new sixth-gen clamshell device.

Unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the new Galaxy Z Flip starts at AU$1,799 and will be available in Blue, Mint, Yellow and Silver Shadow colourways, as well as three Samsung store exclusive colours in Crafted Black, White and Peach.

Flips will be happy to learn that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has received a massive camera upgrade over last year's model, with the device boasting the same 50MP main camera featured in the Z Fold 6 — a huge step up from the 12MP main sensor featured on the Z Flip 5. 

And, like Samsung's other 2024 flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts Galaxy AI functionality, giving users a range of nifty generative AI features, including AI suggested text replies and a new interpreter mode that lets people read a live translation of your speech on the outer display. Additionally, the Z Flip 6 has a larger 4,000mAh battery, compared to the 3,700mAh offering in last year's model.

Below you'll find the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 plans and deals available in Australia right now. And for more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung discount codes.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order offers

Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit

If you're planning to go straight to the source for your new Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung's online store is offering a very decent AU$150 of bonus trade-in credit towards the device. Additionally, you also get a bonus year of Samsung Care+ coverage.

Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

While Amazon isn't offering any discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 alone, you can save up to AU$382 when you bundle the device with Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 7 (valued at AU$549). Whether you opt for the 256GB or 512GB model Galaxy Z Flip 6, you'll get very respectable 15% discount on the total cost of the bundle.

Optus: Bonus Galaxy Watch 7 when bundled with Watch plan over 24 or 36 months

The only post-release offer which comes with a bonus device, Optus is including a Galaxy Watch 7 for AU$0 when you bundle the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a AU$10p/m Watch plan over 24 or 36 months. That's AU$648.72 in bonus value, which is pretty enticing. Offer ends September 3, 2024.

Vodafone: AU$250 discount + AU$350 bonus trade-in credit

Although Vodafone is offering a slightly smaller discount than the other telcos, with AU$250 slashed from the Galaxy Z Flip 6's upfront cost, it is offering a massive AU$350 of bonus trade-in value towards the device, which blows the competition away. If you have an eligible device to trade in, this is a great option. Offer ends September 2, 2024. Trade-in must be made by September 16, 2024.

Best Galaxy Z Flip 6 plans

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Galaxy Z Flip 6 models and pricing
ModelStoragePrice
Galaxy Z Flip 612GB / 256GBAU$1,799
Galaxy Z Flip 612GB / 512GBAU$1,999

Galaxy Z Flip 6 — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
ColorsSilver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, White, Peach
Inner display6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) , 1-120 Hz
Outer display3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748), 60 Hz
Rear camera50MP main (f/2.2), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
Front camera10MP (f/2.2)
RAM12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB
Battery4,000 mAh
Wired charging25W
Wireless charging10-15W
Dimensions165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open), 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed)
Weight187 grams
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
(256GB Silver)
1
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Silver...
Mint Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 512 GB
Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
(512GB Silver)
3
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 6 AI...
Amazon
$1,219.99
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 512 GB...
Samsung
Stephen Lambrechts
Stephen Lambrechts

Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.