15 Best Buy kitchen appliance deals to grab before the anniversary sale ends
Upgrade your kitchen with these great appliance deals
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale continues! The retailer is cutting prices on hundreds of items until Sunday, so now is a great time to bag a few bargains.
One area that is particularly well-stocked is its collection of kitchen appliances. There's all sorts here, from air-fryers to coffee-makers, ice cream machines, juicers, and much more.
For this article, I've combed the sale and pulled out 15 deals that are especially tempting. There's lots of money to be saved here, so take a look at the items below and see if anything takes your fancy. As ever, deals don't last forever and are likely to sell out, so move fast if you spot something that you like.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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