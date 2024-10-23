Best Buy drops Black Friday sale details — 23 holiday deals I’d add to my cart now

It's official! Best Buy has announced that its annual Black Friday sale will return this year — and the deals are expected to be better than ever. The retailer will kick things off by unveiling an epic series of deals on November 8.

You can also expect impressive new doorbuster deals each Friday leading up to Best Buy's official Black Friday event, which takes place November 21. Its Cyber Monday sale will begin on December 1.

Although there's still a few weeks until the savings extravaganza, Best Buy is currently hosting a sale with best-selling gifts and holiday essentials. Brands like Apple, Ninja, Samsung, Sony and more are stepping up to the plate with record-low prices that you won't want to miss.

Black Friday will be here before we know it — but in the meantime, we recommend doing some early bird shopping at Best Buy and saving big ahead of the holidays. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.

Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Govee smart lighting sale: save up to $60 @ Best Buy

Nothing screams the holidays quite like some festive lighting — and Govee has tons of great deals on indoor and outdoor smart lighting that will dress up your home for the season. For example, these icicle lights are now $30 off and will surely upgrade your decor.

TP-Link smart home sale: save up to 40% @ Best Buy

From smart bulbs and security cameras to deadbolts and whole-home Wi-Fi systems, Best Buy is slashing the prices on smart home products from TP-Link. With up to 40% off, we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP.

Frigidaire appliance sale: save up to $1,000 @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers huge savings on Frigidaire appliances before the holidays. The sale includes significant deals on stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers and more. Get up to a $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card with select Frigidaire purchases.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $60 @ Best Buy

The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seven built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

Ring 2-Pack Stick Up Security Camera: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Ring Stick Up Cam is easy to install, has good battery life, and can be connected to a solar panel so you don't have to recharge its battery manually as often. In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, we recommended it to those already invested in Ring's ecosystem. This bundles comes with two indoor/outdoor cameras.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil, and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously, yet it was made so you can flip it up when not in use. Non-members can snag this toaster on sale for $159.

Greenworks Cordless Handheld Blower: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Need to do some outdoor cleanup before the holidays? Heavy leaves and stubborn debris are no match for the 80V battery-powered handheld leaf blower. Its jet fan design provides up to 730 CFM of constant airflow and up to 170 MPH of high-velocity air speeds.

BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

If you hope to get your home and furniture in pristine shape before the holidays, you'll want to get your hands on this appliance. The Little Green HydroSteam machine combines steam, powerful suction and OXY formula to remove ground-in stains and tough, stuck-on messes from carpets, upholstery and other surfaces. It offers three cleaning modes — SteamWash for tough, oily messes; Steam for refreshing upholstery and cleaning tile grout; and Wash for enzyme-based stains like pet accidents.

Sony Bluetooth Stereo Turntable: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Turn up the tunes this holiday season with a sophisticated turntable that doubles as a stereo. This Sony device is an ultra-sleek, fully automatic turntable package with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming to compatible speakers or headphones. Plus, it offers a reliable way to listen to your vinyl music collection.

Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07: was $369 now $249 @ Best Buy

Dyson is naturally a more expensive option in terms of fans, but you can still get it at a discount. The AM07 model allows you to cool and purify the air in your home. With 10 fan speeds, there’s ample control; plus, you can oscillate or set a timer from 15 minutes up to 9 hours. The magnetized remote control fits neatly on the top of the device, and it’s recommended for up to 800 sq ft.

Blueair Blue Pure 211i Air Purifier: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle extra large rooms, with a coverage of up to 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and an accompanying app, so you can control your settings from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $429 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new in-house line of TVs. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop , the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review , we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

iPad Mini 6 (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Yes, there's a new iPad mini 7, but the iPad mini 6 is still a solid tablet. It sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.

LG 55" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.