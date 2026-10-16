35 best Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend — my favorite fall finds starting at $17 from Apple, Skechers, Carhartt and more

Fall is in full swing — and while Prime Day is in the rearview mirror and Black Friday is still weeks away, there are plenty of worthwhile deals to shop this weekend thanks to Amazon.

The retailer is serving up impressive discounts on everything from YETI tumblers and Apple AirPods to Asics running shoes and Ninja appliances. One of my favorite deals is on The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket, which starts at just $99, available in tons of colors and sizes. If you're in the market for some earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 sporting a $50 discount.

Plus, with Halloween just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to save up to 50% on seasonal must-haves, along with plenty of cozy home decor finds to give your space a fall-ready refresh.

Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend.

My Favorite Deals

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone. Read more Read less ▼

Lego advent calendars: deals from $30 @ Amazon

It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple Lego Advent Calendars on sale right now. Save on Lego calendars from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. For example, you can get the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 for just $30 (pictured, was $45). Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear! Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

The Halloween countdown is on! And yes, we still have a while to go — but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 55" S7 Canvas 4K QLED TV : was $1,499 now $747 at Amazon If you've been intrigued by lifestyle TVs but hesitant about their relatively high price tags, the discounted Hisense S7 Canvas TV might be the set you've been waiting for. It's adorned with an elegant, replaceable, teak-style frame, its screen features a matte finish, and it offers an entire Art Gallery for displaying works of art when not in use. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

CAMIRUS Posable Plastic Skeleton Halloween Decor: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Spooky season is here! If you're looking for some outdoor decor for Halloween, these plastic skeletons are the perfect pick. The set comes with two skeletons that are easy to assemble and will create the perfect scary atmosphere for trick-or-treaters. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi Outdoor Propane Fire Pit: was $225 now $139 at Amazon With a fire pit table, you can extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space long into the evening, even when temperatures start to drop. This one has a 60,000 BTU Propane Burner and space to store snacks and drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $109 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $149 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $103 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel Deals

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $42 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $99 now $59 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg slippers, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $35 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Never Change Air Purifier: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Named the best air purifier for small spaces in our guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 250 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $149 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Shark Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum (Red): was $299 now $179 at Amazon This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner can handle just about any task. Equipped with powerful suction, it comes with a multiflex wand that can tackle hard-to-reach places, DuoClean PowerFins, and a self-cleaning brushroll (great for pet hair). It also has a 40-minute runtime on a single charge. Read more Read less ▼

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $269 at Amazon With a 55% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Fall Decor

Artoid Mode Fall Kitchen Towels: was $17 now $9 at Amazon For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Fleece Blanket: was $29 now $17 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have for cooler temperatures. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children. Read more Read less ▼