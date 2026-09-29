29 fall deals under $50 on Amazon perfect for a fall refresh
Up to 50% off fall-inspired decor, outdoor gear, apparel and more
Fall is officially here — and if you're anything like me, you're already embracing the new, cozy season with open arms. Amazon is also getting into the autumn spirit as it gears up for its annual Prime Big Deal Days savings event.
The event doesn't start until October 6, but you can score epic savings on fall essentials as soon as today. Right now, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your autumnal cravings with fall essentials deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween decor, patio and garden must-haves, cozy apparel, camping gear and more. The best part? All my favorite picks are under $50.
Ready to get a head start on shopping for the new season? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite deals to shop ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day.
Quick Links
- shop fall deals on Amazon
- YETI sale: up to 30% off
- Columbia: deals from $24
- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- Fall Decorative Throw Pillow Covers: was $11 now $8
- Yankee Apple Pumpkin Scented Candle: was $24 now $16
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $32
- Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $46
- Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $99 now $45
Editor's Choice
Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Halloween is still weeks away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
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Columbia: deals from $24 @ Amazon
Get your wardrobe fall and winter ready with the latest sale from Columbia. Amazon is discounting many of our favorite Columbia apparel with deals from $24. From versatile zip-ups to lightweight fleeces, there's bound to be something for you in the latest sale.
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Outdoor Deals
Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children.
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Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $39 to keep your furniture protected from the elements!
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This corded hedge trimmer is lightweight and compact making it easy to use and store. The 17-inch dual actin blades give a fast and clean cut and has a 5/8-inch cutting capacity. While the T-handle provides comfort and control when trimming.
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Camping Deals
Need an affordable flashlight you can rely on? This Coleman flashlight lasts up to 200 hours on low or 1 hour on high. It's water resistant-properties make it perfect for camping or hiking.
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This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain.
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Grill like a pro in no time with this 12-piece stainless steel grilling tool set that is durable and heavy-duty enough for outdoor use. You'll get all the tools you need to cook up a delicious meal in the great outdoors — and a carrying case that will hold it all. You'll also get plenty of use out of the kit whether you're barbecuing in the backyard or you're cooking up dinner on the campsite.
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There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair. This portable folding chair will hold and cool your drinks — making it great for outdoor gatherings.
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Home Decor Deals
Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or Thanksgiving dinner, this set of paper plates is the perfect pick — especially since it's only $7. The set of 40 plates is adorned with autumn leaves and pinecones and they will certainly elevate your party.
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If you're looking to add a touch of fall to your home but you're on a budget, these $8 throw pillow covers will do the trick. You can add them to your already-existing couch pillows and give them a fluffy faux fur look that will immediately boost your home's autumnal vibes.
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Adding some fall placemats is a super simple way to celebrate the season in style. The rustic placemats will add some farmhouse-inspired charm to any dining or kitchen tablescape. The set of 4 placemats is made from durable 100% burlap.
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For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP.
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This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each.
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You can never have too many taper candles — and this set features a lovely terracotta hue. The set includes two 12 inch tapers that are smokeless, dripless and fragrance free.
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This festive candle embodies the sweet and comforting aromas of autumn perfectly, thanks to its apple, cinnamon, pumpkin and vanilla scents. The long burning candle lasts up to 150 hours offering room-filling fragrance.
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I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade.
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Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have for cooler temperatures. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed.
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Perfect to use on its own or pair with a duvet cover, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place. It's perfect as temperatures start to drop.
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Apparel Deals
Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
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For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
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If fall had a uniform, it would be flannel. Available in a wide variety of colors (although the color pictured might just have the lowest price), this flannel is the perfect fall staple. It's comfortable, festive and will look great while you're taking part in all those fall activities (hiking, fishing, apple picking to name a few).
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This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
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Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg slippers, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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