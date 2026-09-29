Fall is officially here — and if you're anything like me, you're already embracing the new, cozy season with open arms. Amazon is also getting into the autumn spirit as it gears up for its annual Prime Big Deal Days savings event.

The event doesn't start until October 6, but you can score epic savings on fall essentials as soon as today. Right now, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your autumnal cravings with fall essentials deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween decor, patio and garden must-haves, cozy apparel, camping gear and more. The best part? All my favorite picks are under $50.

Ready to get a head start on shopping for the new season? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite deals to shop ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day.

Editor's Choice

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Halloween is still weeks away, but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear! Read more Read less ▼

Columbia: deals from $24 @ Amazon

Get your wardrobe fall and winter ready with the latest sale from Columbia. Amazon is discounting many of our favorite Columbia apparel with deals from $24. From versatile zip-ups to lightweight fleeces, there's bound to be something for you in the latest sale. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Cover: was $43 now $39 at Amazon Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $39 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

Craftsman 17-inch Hedge Trimmer: was $59 now $49 at Amazon This corded hedge trimmer is lightweight and compact making it easy to use and store. The 17-inch dual actin blades give a fast and clean cut and has a 5/8-inch cutting capacity. While the T-handle provides comfort and control when trimming. Read more Read less ▼

Camping Deals

Coleman LED Flashlight: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Need an affordable flashlight you can rely on? This Coleman flashlight lasts up to 200 hours on low or 1 hour on high. It's water resistant-properties make it perfect for camping or hiking. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $32 now $24 at Amazon This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Cookout 12-Piece BBQ Grill Tool Kit: was $46 now $34 at Amazon Grill like a pro in no time with this 12-piece stainless steel grilling tool set that is durable and heavy-duty enough for outdoor use. You'll get all the tools you need to cook up a delicious meal in the great outdoors — and a carrying case that will hold it all. You'll also get plenty of use out of the kit whether you're barbecuing in the backyard or you're cooking up dinner on the campsite. Read more Read less ▼

Home Decor Deals

Fall Thanksgiving Paper Plates: was $8 now $7 at Amazon Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or Thanksgiving dinner, this set of paper plates is the perfect pick — especially since it's only $7. The set of 40 plates is adorned with autumn leaves and pinecones and they will certainly elevate your party. Read more Read less ▼

decorUhome Fall Decorative Throw Pillow Covers: was $11 now $8 at Amazon If you're looking to add a touch of fall to your home but you're on a budget, these $8 throw pillow covers will do the trick. You can add them to your already-existing couch pillows and give them a fluffy faux fur look that will immediately boost your home's autumnal vibes. Read more Read less ▼

Artoid Mode Fall Kitchen Towels: was $17 now $9 at Amazon For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP. Read more Read less ▼

HANDIC Store Fall Garland: was $19 now $9 at Amazon This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each. Read more Read less ▼

Northern Lights Candles Terracotta Tapers: was $17 now $14 at Amazon You can never have too many taper candles — and this set features a lovely terracotta hue. The set includes two 12 inch tapers that are smokeless, dripless and fragrance free. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Fleece Blanket: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a decorative throw for your couch or you need an extra layer of warmth for your bed, this fleece blanket is a must-have for cooler temperatures. The shaggy Sherpa blanket features a timeless checkered pattern and the utmost coziness. It comes in two different throw sizes or sizes to fit a twin, queen and king bed. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert: was $98 now $39 at Amazon Perfect to use on its own or pair with a duvet cover, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place. It's perfect as temperatures start to drop. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel Deals

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Flare Gun Stretch Flannel (Men's): was $60 now $49 at Amazon If fall had a uniform, it would be flannel. Available in a wide variety of colors (although the color pictured might just have the lowest price), this flannel is the perfect fall staple. It's comfortable, festive and will look great while you're taking part in all those fall activities (hiking, fishing, apple picking to name a few). Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $46 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $69 now $49 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg slippers, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼