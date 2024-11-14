Amazon just announced official Black Friday sale — here’s 39 deals I’d shop right now

When it comes to Black Friday, Amazon is taking center stage. The retail giant just announced its official Black Friday sale will begin on November 21 and run through December 2. From Dyson and Levi's to Hot Wheels and Ninja, you can expect tons of massive markdowns on your favorite name brands.

Although we're still two weeks away from the main event, that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing prices on hot tickets items like TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, apparel and much more. I recommend checking out the Amazon Alexa sale with deals on Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras and more starting at just $19.

With so many great deals and sales taking place, my goal is to make things easier for you! Below, I've compiled a list of all the best deals I'm shopping ahead of Black Friday. P.S. scroll to the bottom of the page for a sneak peak at all the deals you can expect come November 21. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Editor's Choice

YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $10. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: A lot of items include an on-page digital coupon, so be sure to click the coupon before checking out for even more savings.

Alexa device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free smart light bulb.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set 13 Piece: was $799 now $479 at Amazon US If you're in the market for a new set of pots and pans, look no further than this set from All-Clad. I've been using this nonstick cookware for about a week now, and they do not disappoint. From searing a pork tenderloin and simmering pasta sauces to frying an egg that slid seamlessly off the pan, I'm a huge advocate for this 13-piece set that doesn't stick, delivers heat evenly and comes with everything you need to cook up a delicious meal.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Crocs sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $22 @ Walmart

Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon

Who doesn't love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's denim styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Free NBA2K25! Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $547 at Amazon US The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

TCL 65" QM7 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $699 at Amazon US TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7 is a great deal ahead of Black Friday. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $997 at Amazon US The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a stellar gift this holiday season.

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 at Amazon US The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

Laptops/Tablets

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $213 at Amazon US The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 at Amazon US This is the latest iPad available, meaning it's powered by the A14 Bionic and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $649 now $550 at Amazon US Right now, you can get 15% off the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i — packing a beasty 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Ideal for busy multitaskers. And yes, you can get the 15-inch version for cheaper. But the specs are far too restrained with that older CPU to make it worthwhile.

Small appliances

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 at Amazon US This compact coffee maker is ideal for making a quick cup of coffee anytime of the day — and you can save $40 on it right now. It'll brew one K-Cup pod at a time, between 6 and 12 ounces. It can even brew your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate directly into a travel mug (up to 7 inches tall). It also comes in a few festive colors like Evergreen (pictured) and Poppy Red.

Nespresso Vertuo+ by De'Longhi: was $199 now $149 at Amazon US If you fancy a morning espresso, iced coffee, or foamy latte, this coffee machine might be the one for you. It takes easy-to-use Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can customize brew temperature, pressure, and size. This is perhaps one of the best machines to bring a coffee-shop experience to your own kitchen.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 at Amazon US The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.

Headphones

Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $89 at Amazon US This pair of Marshall cans are on-ear, which means they sit on top of your ear rather than around it like the other headphones on the list. They sound nice and bassy, and their massive 80-hour battery life is more than enough you get you through a work week. This deal brings them under $100, making them a great pre-Black Friday buy.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon US Beats' answer to the AirPods are a wicked little in-ear bud. They feature noise canceling to keep the outside world out, and a very tasteful sound signature which makes for a good listen. They're also very, very small, and their case is shaped perfectly to fit in skinny jeans.

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon US The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon US Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. We might see an even lower price on these come Black Friday itself, but until then, this is a great sale.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $399 now $299 at Amazon US The Momentum 4 are some of the most comfortable headphones around, thanks to the massive earcups and deep padding. I was able to wear them from one end of the UK to the other on a road trip to Scotland, and not only were they comfy, the 60-hour battery life lasted me the whole weekend. They sound pretty good, too.

Gifts

PS5 Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking 10% off PS5 gift cards between $10 and $250. You can buy games, movies and more, and even put it towards paying for your PlayStation Plus membership.

Ugg Adalee Soft Faux FurOversized Throw Blanket: was $59 now $49 at Amazon US This plush blanket made by Ugg is like having your favorite faux fur wrapped around your entire body. Made of extremely soft material, the lightweight blanket will be a staple in your home this winter whether you're reading a book or cozying up by the fire. It's the perfect gift for a friend or loved one.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69 at Amazon US If there's someone on your shopping list who's notorious for losing things, kindly help them out by gifting them with the Apple AirTag. It's an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169 now $135 at Amazon US Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...

