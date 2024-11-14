Amazon just announced official Black Friday sale — here’s 39 deals I’d shop right now
Plus, get a sneak peak at all the deals coming November 21
When it comes to Black Friday, Amazon is taking center stage. The retail giant just announced its official Black Friday sale will begin on November 21 and run through December 2. From Dyson and Levi's to Hot Wheels and Ninja, you can expect tons of massive markdowns on your favorite name brands.
Although we're still two weeks away from the main event, that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing prices on hot tickets items like TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, apparel and much more. I recommend checking out the Amazon Alexa sale with deals on Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras and more starting at just $19.
With so many great deals and sales taking place, my goal is to make things easier for you! Below, I've compiled a list of all the best deals I'm shopping ahead of Black Friday. P.S. scroll to the bottom of the page for a sneak peak at all the deals you can expect come November 21. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Editor's Choice
YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $10. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: A lot of items include an on-page digital coupon, so be sure to click the coupon before checking out for even more savings.
Alexa device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free smart light bulb.
Clearly the most fashionable Fitbit yet, the Fitbit Luxe just got a major discount ahead of Black Friday. Save 50% on the Fitbit that is attractive, lightweight and boasts key features from the Fitbit Charge 5. The fitness tracker also makes for a great holiday gift!
Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this beautifully sparkling tree that features 550 lights. Made to look and feel lifelike, the stunning tree is defined by has hundreds of branch tips that make up the wide, full-bodied branches where you'll hang all your festive ornaments. Plus, get 2 Echo Pops with an Amazon Smart Plug free with your purchase! All you need to do is add code "ALEXATREE24" at checkout.
If you're in the market for a new set of pots and pans, look no further than this set from All-Clad. I've been using this nonstick cookware for about a week now, and they do not disappoint. From searing a pork tenderloin and simmering pasta sauces to frying an egg that slid seamlessly off the pan, I'm a huge advocate for this 13-piece set that doesn't stick, delivers heat evenly and comes with everything you need to cook up a delicious meal.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.
Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.
Crocs sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon
From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.
Price check: from $22 @ Walmart
Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon
Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's denim styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30.
The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 is an extremely-comfortable stability shoe that offers extra support to runners through features like a wide base and sidewalls of foam your foot sits within. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout. The men’s shoe is also reduced to $99 on Amazon.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.
TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7 is a great deal ahead of Black Friday. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet.
The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a stellar gift this holiday season.
The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
Laptops/Tablets
The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.
This is the latest iPad available, meaning it's powered by the A14 Bionic and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great.
The Editor's Choice 2021 Pad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
Right now, you can get 15% off the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i — packing a beasty 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Ideal for busy multitaskers.
And yes, you can get the 15-inch version for cheaper. But the specs are far too restrained with that older CPU to make it worthwhile.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is now available.
This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.
Small appliances
This compact coffee maker is ideal for making a quick cup of coffee anytime of the day — and you can save $40 on it right now. It’ll brew one K-Cup pod at a time, between 6 and 12 ounces. It can even brew your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate directly into a travel mug (up to 7 inches tall). It also comes in a few festive colors like Evergreen (pictured) and Poppy Red.
If you fancy a morning espresso, iced coffee, or foamy latte, this coffee machine might be the one for you. It takes easy-to-use Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can customize brew temperature, pressure, and size. This is perhaps one of the best machines to bring a coffee-shop experience to your own kitchen.
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’ treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up!
For anyone that uses a blender a lot, it’s worth investing in a Vitamix. This is the blender that’s often handed down rather than replaced. And because of that, it’s pricey. Right now, you can save $145 on this beautiful, built-to-last, professional-grade blender.
The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $250 off. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease
If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.
Headphones
This pair of Marshall cans are on-ear, which means they sit on top of your ear rather than around it like the other headphones on the list. They sound nice and bassy, and their massive 80-hour battery life is more than enough you get you through a work week. This deal brings them under $100, making them a great pre-Black Friday buy.
Beats' answer to the AirPods are a wicked little in-ear bud. They feature noise canceling to keep the outside world out, and a very tasteful sound signature which makes for a good listen. They're also very, very small, and their case is shaped perfectly to fit in skinny jeans.
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. We might see an even lower price on these come Black Friday itself, but until then, this is a great sale.
The Momentum 4 are some of the most comfortable headphones around, thanks to the massive earcups and deep padding. I was able to wear them from one end of the UK to the other on a road trip to Scotland, and not only were they comfy, the 60-hour battery life lasted me the whole weekend. They sound pretty good, too.
Gifts
PS5 Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon
Amazon is taking 10% off PS5 gift cards between $10 and $250. You can buy games, movies and more, and even put it towards paying for your PlayStation Plus membership.
This plush blanket made by Ugg is like having your favorite faux fur wrapped around your entire body. Made of extremely soft material, the lightweight blanket will be a staple in your home this winter whether you're reading a book or cozying up by the fire. It's the perfect gift for a friend or loved one.
If there's someone on your shopping list who's notorious for losing things, kindly help them out by gifting them with the Apple AirTag. It's an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.
The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its gold hue.
Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...
