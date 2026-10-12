25 best fall jacket deals: up to 55% off The North Face, Columbia, Carhartt and more
Keep cozy this season with the best fall jacket deals
Temperatures aren't getting any warmer for the rest of the year! You'll probably need some new outerwear to get you through this season safe and dry. Luckily, a bunch of jackets from brands like Columbia, The North Face and Carhartt are dropping in price right now.
I've searched Amazon's sale with up to 55% off jackets, so just keep scrolling and pick your favorite. From rain jackets to cozy hoodies and fleeces, there's something for everyone here.
Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- shop men's jacket deals at Amazon
- shop women's jacket deals at Amazon
- Carhartt: deals from $47
- Columbia: rain jackets from $49
- The North Face: fall layers from $75
- Levi's: Trucker denim jackets from $53
- Under Armour: up to 40% off
- Adidas: activewear from $30
Carhartt
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
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The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology.
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If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort.
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Columbia
The perfect grab and go zip up, this jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Available in several different colors, it will definitely be an outdoor staple this fall.
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This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
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From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
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This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
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A softshell jacket for $87? This is an amazing price for a water- and rain-resistant shell that’ll keep you dry without getting overly sweaty as the weather changes. With large zipped pockets for your essentials and a drawcord hem to keep the cold out, this is a fantastic deal on a great jacket.
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Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains your body's own warmth, and the puffer also has a water-resistant outer layer for wet weather. Plus, it stows easily and is super lightweight if you enjoy hiking.
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The North Face
This sleek and lightweight fleece jacket from The North Face offers plenty of stretch and breathability, making it a great choice for morning jogs, errand runs and more. With this discount, it's affordable too.
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The super soft Osito Jacket is made with a 100% recycled fabric and provides instant, lightweight warmth with its silken raschel fleece.
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Score yourself a discount on the Antora 2.0 rain jacket and protect yourself from all kinds of weather! This jacket provides plenty of mobility and room to move on all your outdoor adventures.
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This The North Face jacket pairs low-key, relaxed style with tons of warmth. Whether you're commuting in cold weather or venturing in the great outdoors, you'll stay warm thanks to its Heatseeker synthetic insulation.
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This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set.
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Levi's
You can't go wrong with a classic denim jacket. This one is cool, durable and will keep you both cozy and in style for many autumns to come.
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55% off this Levi's jacket is nothing to sneeze at. It has a sherpa lining to keep you cozy, with a durable 100% cotton outer. The pockets add extra style and functionality too.
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Levi's Trucker Jacket + Sherpa = the ultimate cozy fall jacket! With a sherpa lining, this is the perfect way to look uber-cool and stay warm.
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Under Armour
This stylish jacket is made of ultra soft fabric that is both breathable and comfortable. Similar to the flare pants above, it features four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.
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"Comfortable, warm and soft" were a few adjectives used by happy customers to describe this half-zip. Made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll love the versatile, lightweight piece that will keep you warmed up and ready for pretty much anything the day has in store.
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This Under Armour windbreaker will make wind the least of your worries. It's breathable, while keeping out light wind and rain, and has a lightweight feel.
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Adidas
Training this fall? Don't miss scoring 71% off this Adidas jacket. With AeroReady tech, it'll keep you from getting overheated or sweating too much while you work out — which is helpful as fall weather changes on a dime.
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I couldn't believe this 72% discount when I first saw it! This is a huge steal for an insulated hiking jacket. It's water-repellent to protect you from light rain and will keep you warm both on the trails and on casual walks.
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This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's subtle Earth Strata colorway, and the loose fit means it's great for workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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