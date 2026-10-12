25 best fall jacket deals: up to 55% off The North Face, Columbia, Carhartt and more

Temperatures aren't getting any warmer for the rest of the year! You'll probably need some new outerwear to get you through this season safe and dry. Luckily, a bunch of jackets from brands like Columbia, The North Face and Carhartt are dropping in price right now.

I've searched Amazon's sale with up to 55% off jackets, so just keep scrolling and pick your favorite. From rain jackets to cozy hoodies and fleeces, there's something for everyone here.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Carhartt

Save 41% Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $47 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $79 at Amazon If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia

Save 48% Columbia Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 (Men's): was $65 now $34 at Amazon The perfect grab and go zip up, this jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Available in several different colors, it will definitely be an outdoor staple this fall. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $37 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $72 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Women’s Kruser Ridge III Softshell Jacket: was $110 now $87 at Amazon A softshell jacket for $87? This is an amazing price for a water- and rain-resistant shell that’ll keep you dry without getting overly sweaty as the weather changes. With large zipped pockets for your essentials and a drawcord hem to keep the cold out, this is a fantastic deal on a great jacket. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face

Levi's

Under Armour

Under Armour Motion Jacket (Women's): was $55 now $38 at Amazon This stylish jacket is made of ultra soft fabric that is both breathable and comfortable. Similar to the flare pants above, it features four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction. Read more Read less ▼

Under Armour Rival Fleece Half-Zip (Women's): was $55 now $43 at Amazon "Comfortable, warm and soft" were a few adjectives used by happy customers to describe this half-zip. Made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll love the versatile, lightweight piece that will keep you warmed up and ready for pretty much anything the day has in store. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas

Save 71% Adidas Tiro 24 Training Jacket (Women's): was $55 now $16 at Amazon Training this fall? Don't miss scoring 71% off this Adidas jacket. With AeroReady tech, it'll keep you from getting overheated or sweating too much while you work out — which is helpful as fall weather changes on a dime. Read more Read less ▼

Save 72% Adidas Terrex Multi-Synthetic Insulated Hiking Jacket (Men's): was $140 now $39 at Amazon I couldn't believe this 72% discount when I first saw it! This is a huge steal for an insulated hiking jacket. It's water-repellent to protect you from light rain and will keep you warm both on the trails and on casual walks. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas All Szn Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $43 at Amazon This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's subtle Earth Strata colorway, and the loose fit means it's great for workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round. Read more Read less ▼