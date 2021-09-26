9 snug sleep products to turn your bed into a cozy nest

Depending on where you live in the world, chillier weather is just around the corner, so now is the time to make sure your bed is ready for all that extra relaxation and shut-eye heading its way. To help you, we’ve rounded up the best sleep products for creating the comfiest, coziest bed, whether you fancy just a few small accessories or you’re hunting down the best mattress for seriously epic snoozing.

While it’s tempting to hibernate, sleep experts recommend that you keep getting up at the same time every morning – even on weekends. That way, you won’t mess with your body clock. If you are having trouble adjusting to a new routine, you’ll find some great tips in our how to fix your sleep schedule feature. For now, it’s time to get toasty, comfy, and very snoozy with our pick of sumptuous bed pillows, adult swaddling blankets and more…

1. Luna Weighted Blanket, from $44.99 / £54.99

(Image credit: Luna)

Restlessness is a real sleep killer, so give it the heave-ho with this gorgeously relaxing heavy blanket. The Luna is our top pick of the best weighted blankets to help you feel calmer and less tossy-turny in bed. It comes in every shade and print under the sun (well, it comes in lots of different colors) and offers a range of sizes from 5lbs to 30lbs. For the most potent hit of pressure therapy, pick a blanket weight that’s closest to 8-12% of your body weight. If in doubt, head towards the lighter end of that scale.

2. Emma Original Mattress, from $421 / £291

(Image credit: Emma Sleep)

Few memory foam mattresses come close to the sheer comfort dished out by the Emma Original. This is a seriously fantastic all-foam model at a rock bottom price, and it’s currently discounted by 35% in the US and 30% in the UK. That means you can bag yourself the ultimate piece of cozy bed candy for a low starting price of $421.85, while a queen size costs $714.35. In the UK the Emma Original starts from £291.85. We’ve slept on this mattress for a long time and it still supports us with tip to toe comfort, no matter what sleep position we twist ourselves into during the night. Our guide to the Emma mattress sales and discounts has the latest savings.

3. Brook + Wilde The Cavendish Down Pillow, £109

(Image credit: Brook + Wilde)

If you live in the UK and want an opulent and down-right snugglesome pillow to see you through autumn and winter, lay your head here. Brook + Wilde is a purveyor of the finest British luxury sleep products, and this posh pillow is actually one of its most affordable offerings. The Cavendish is stuffed with three chambers of duck down and feather filling, giving you a plump and naturally breathable surface to drool snooze upon until spring returns.

4. Hug Sleep Pod Classic, $66.99

(Image credit: Hug Sleep)

If you wish you could wrap your weighted blanket around every single part of you forever, this adult swaddling blanket is where it’s at. The Hug Sleep Pod is another devotee of using pressure therapy all over your body to help you chill out, calm down, drift off and sleep like a baby. This one is silky smooth and lightweight, and there’s even a cooling version for hot sleepers (it lets you stick your feet out the end). Just pour yourself into it like a human burrito and get set for some top-notch napping.

5. Saatva Latex Pillow, from $155

(Image credit: Saatva)

We can’t let the Brits have all the pillow fun, which is what we need to talk about Saatva’s luscious Latex offering. Saatva, of course, makes hotel-luxury sleep products for the home and the Latex Pillow is no exception. It offers good head and neck support (so less pain for you in the mornings) and is stuffed with shredded, 100% natural and breathable latex. Those clever people at Saatva have also squished it into a machine washable organic cotton pillow cover. You can even try it at home for 45 days. Dreamy.

6. Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Mattress Topper, from $39.99 / £65

(Image credit: Linenspa)

You may not need a new mattress, but if you haven’t yet experienced the magic of a great mattress topper, you’re in for a treat. Within just a few seconds of unfurling one of these Linenspa memory foam slabs, the comfort of your bed will be boosted tenfold. Tempur-Pedic makes the real top-end ones (we love the Tempur Topper Supreme), but if your snug sleep nest needs to come with a smaller price tag, the Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Mattress Topper is the one to buy.

7. Sunbeam Quilted Blanket, $59.99 / £61.99

(Image credit: Sunbeam)

One of the best electric blankets money can buy, the Sunbeam Heated Blanket is a feast of fleece and adjustable warmth. It comes in a range of shades (these vary depending on the retailer), and in sizes twin through to king. Use it for toasty naps or for fending off late-night chills in bed. There are 10 heat settings to cycle through, depending on how frosty you’re feeling, and a 10-hour auto-off function. So you could set it to heat your bed before you jump in, then leave it to run as you fall into deep, peaceful sleep.

(Image credit: Getty)

While we love all of the sleep products featured in this article, the biggest gift you can give your shut-eye is to wake up at the same time every day. When people are dealing with insomnia, for example, sleep doctors and CBT-i practitioners will speak at length about why it’s important to keep getting up at a set time.

The darker months make this less appealing, but your night’s sleep will thank you for it. Consider using a sunrise alarm clock to rouse you gently, and perhaps make use of a light therapy lamp for 30-60 minutes each morning to strengthen your body clock (circadian rhythm) so that it knows when it’s time to be alert and when it’s time to sleep.

Read more: