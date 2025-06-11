I tried a wool mattress and duvet during a heatwave — and I slept cooler and better than ever

Many people dread the hot summer months, when getting good quality sleep becomes a nightly challenge. And I’m one of them.

My apartment seems to trap a lot of heat, becoming almost unbearable during warm weather, but since upgrading my sleep set-up to be all-wool, I’m enjoying cool, comfortable sleep night after night. I know, it surprised me, too.

Wool is found in the majority of this year's best organic mattresses we've tested, and here I’m taking a closer look at why it might actually be the most effective cooling material for your bed.

So, whether you’re considering investing in one of this year’s best mattresses or just want to transform your bedding for the summer, here’s why I think wool is well worth the investment.

My wool bed set-up

As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom's Guide, I’m constantly testing and reviewing new mattresses and sleep products, but right now I think I’m sleeping on my favorite bedroom set-up so far.

The mattress is the Birch Luxe Natural, which is made up of layers of natural latex and coils, with a wool and cotton pillow top. It’s medium-firm, which means no claustrophobic sinking into the bed, but it still maintains a luxurious feel.

Our duvet was a gift from my mother-in-law, and it’s a very thin, wool duvet. This means it’s super lightweight, feeling cool in the summer, but also cozy in the winter. Aside from this, we have standard cotton sheets and down pillows.

The result? Great sleep night after night — even during the hottest UK spring since records began. Here’s why.

(Image credit: Future)

Why I’m sleeping on wool — even in the summer

It’s easy to associate wool with keeping warm, but it’s a material that has plenty of cooling properties. Here’s why I sleep on it, even in the summer.

It wicks moisture

It’s rare for a natural material to be moisture-wicking, with most materials boasting this label being synthetic. But wool is different.

Wool is able to absorb a small amount of liquid into the core of the fabric, as well as wicking moisture away from the surface of it. In fact, wool can absorb up to 35% of its own weight in moisture, which can then evaporate into the air.

This means that the fabric is effective at absorbing and wicking away sweat during the night. Both you and your wool mattress or duvet will remain dry.

And I've noticed just how effective this is. After sleeping on a memory foam mattress where I often felt a bit sweaty in the mornings, the difference now is huge. I haven’t overheated once in the night, and every morning I wake up feeling fresh.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s breathable

A breathable fabric is one that lets air flow through it. Dense materials such as foams can trap air, which can then heat up, impacting the temperature of your bed.

Wool has an interesting structure. It’s open and crimped, which allows for plenty of airflow, helping you keep cool in hot weather.

However, during cold weather, this crimping can also trap air to keep you warm. It’s an impressively dynamic material, which makes it a great year-round bedding staple.

It regulates temperature

Because of these reasons, wool is incredibly effective at regulating temperature, which is why it’s often used in exercise clothing, bedding and coats.

By reducing the moisture on your skin at night, you’ll remain cool and comfortable. But if the temperature drops suddenly, you won’t be woken up chilled. Instead, your bedding will adapt to trap the air around you and keep you warm and cozy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This means you’re unlikely to experience extremes in temperature. Why is this good for your sleep? Our ability to achieve restorative, deep sleep depends on our body temperature. If it gets too high you’re likely to wake up. Too low a drop and you’re going to be reaching for extra covers.

Wool keeps you at your ideal sleeping temperature, which means fewer nighttime disturbances and more quality sleep.

5 ways to keep cool at night in the summer

If you experience hot flashes or night sweats, or are naturally a very hot sleeper, you might need to take some extra steps to help you stay cool throughout the summer. Here are my top tips.

1. Invest in a cooling mattress

If you’re experiencing the menopause, take medication that makes temperature regulation difficult or have night sweats, investing in one of this year’s specialist cooling mattresses might make all the difference.

These beds usually incorporate materials such as copper and phase change materials, which actively move warmth away from the body and disperse heat. You’ll also find ‘cool-to-the-touch’ fabrics like GlacioTex, meaning your bed will always feel slightly cooler than room temperature.

You could even opt for one of the best smart beds of the year, some of which use heated or cooling water channels in the surface of their mattress so you can choose the exact temperature you’d like to sleep at.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Opt for breathable sheets

As well as your mattress, it’s a good idea to consider your whole sleep set-up. After all, your bed sheets are the fabric you’re in direct contact with throughout the night. If they’re not breathable, then it’ll impact the cooling ability of your whole bed.

Again, opting for natural materials for your cooling bedding is a good option. Cotton is soft and breathable, while silk is naturally cool. Consider everything from your pillowcases right through to your mattress protector, and think too about your top cover; a woolen duvet or comforter will be more breathable than one made with artificial materials such as microfiber.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Try a fan

Some people swear by sleeping with a fan, while others find it impossible. If you haven’t yet tried it, it’s worth giving it a go.

By circulating air around the room, you’ll be aiding sweat evaporation, which helps you stay cool and dry. You’ll also be increasing air flow, especially if you’re not in the kind of environment where you can sleep with a window open.

If you’re anything like me, the noise of a fan can actually be quite soothing. Acting like white noise, it blocks out external, ambient sounds that might disturb you, helping you sleep through the night.

4. Drink plenty of water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A key part of keeping cool is to stay hydrated. This allows our body to sweat as much as it needs to in order to regulate our temperature. Dehydration can also disrupt our sleep, with symptoms like headaches and dry mouth making it difficult to fall asleep.

For that reason, it’s important you stay hydrated during the day. If you’re worried about needing to urinate in the night, stick to the 10-3-2-1-0 rule.

This states that you should abstain from food and drink three hours before bed – but obviously sips of water throughout the evening are encouraged.

5. Keep your room dark during the day

If it’s a particularly warm, sunny day, then allowing the heat to stream in through your glass bedroom windows all day is not a good idea.

The temperature of the room will increase significantly, and without air conditioning, you’ll struggle to lower it again.

Instead, keep the curtains or blinds closed and the lights off. A cool, dark environment is best for quality sleep.