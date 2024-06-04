Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked photos show where the design's improved — and where it hasn't

Looking at these alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 photos, apparently taken from Korean forums and shared by Ali TA Tech on X, let us check out how Samsung may be reshaping its new foldable phone.

These images, which match up with previous leak-based renders, show the phone's new, wider outer display, with the phone's height also apparently reduced to make it more usable when closed up. This will also mean a similarly wider and shorter inner screen too, which we can see in further images.

(Image credit: Ali TA Tech / X)

Framing the re-proportioned screen are Galaxy S24 Ultra-style right-angled corners, rather than the rounder ones that previous Samsung foldables have used. We can't tell if the edges are made of titanium like the S24 Ultra, but this has been rumored for the new Z Fold model.

(Image credit: Ali TA Tech / X)

From the angle of these photos, it's hard to judge the size of the phone's hinge, but the crease down the center of the inner screen is very visible. With the Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored to be thinner and lighter than the outgoing Galaxy Z Fold 5, we're hopeful that these two pain points will be addressed by Samsung. Otherwise it may struggle to boot phones like the OnePlus Open or Google Pixel Fold off of our best foldable phones ranking.

Ali TA Tech refers to this phone as the Fold 6, but this may not be the only book-style foldable that Samsung brings out this year. There has been talk of a second, more luxurious Z Fold Ultra model on the way, although it may only see a limited release outside the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

These photos, sadly, can't show us other rumored upgrades to the phone, such as its redesigned camera block, or improved inner components. For all that, we'll have to wait until the actual launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will assumedly take place alongside that of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Watch 7, following the pattern we've seen in previous years.

That launch may be happening in July, at a Galaxy Unpacked event ahead of the Samsung-sponsored 2024 Olympic Games. So it may not be long until we can start appreciating some official photos of the latest Galaxy foldables.

