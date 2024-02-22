Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could combine our favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel Fold features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could inherit some Galaxy S24 Ultra design elements, as well as a few unique upgrades — according to a new leak from tipster chunvn8888 on Twitter/X.

The most notable claim is that the new generation foldable will ditch the aluminum and stainless steel body of old, and switch to titanium. It makes some sense that Samsung would give its flagship foldable the same new material as its non-folding flagship, although this could mean a price hike for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is $100 more expensive compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra at launch, and the expense of the titanium body is one likely cause of this.

The titanium would go nicely with the alleged sharpened corners the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive — another unique feature of Galaxy S Ultra devices.

Sadly, we're heartbroken to hear that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 still won't offer a built-in S Pen like the Galaxy S24 Ultra does. We assume Samsung will continue selling the S Pen Fold Edition as a separate accessory, but it's unfortunate that the perfect tool to use with a Z Fold's large inner display costs extra and has to be stored separately from the phone, or at best in a specially designed case for the foldable.

In better usability news, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will supposedly be wider, with a larger exterior display, than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 it replaces. A second leaker, Yogesh Brar, claims in the replies to chunvn888's original post, claims that the outer and inner displays of the Z Fold 6 have aspect ratios of 20:9 and 1.08:1 respectively, with the outer screen growing from 6.2 inches to 6.4 inches.

The Galaxy Z Fold line of phones has always had a narrow cover display, but this wasn't really seen as an issue until rival devices like the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold appeared to show there was a better alternative. It's good to see Samsung may be learning from its opposition for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, rather than stubbornly staying skinny with its existing style.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be getting wider, it could also be getting thinner, with an 11mm thickness when shut compared to the 13.4 mm thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Z Fold 5 will apparently be lighter also, and come in three different color options, although chunvn888 doesn't give us specifics on either of these.

Other upgrades

Looking under the hood, the leaked improvements are looking tasty. Samsung's new foldable should be running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a logical upgrade from the 8 Gen 2 chip used in the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Another important alleged internal change is the 4,600 mAh battery capacity, which would be an improvement on the 4,400 mAh capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and hopefully mean better battery life as a result.

We should still expect the same 50MP main/12MP ultrawide/10MP 3x telephoto rear camera combination on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, according to chunvn888 and Brar. But we may also see an improved under-display camera on the inner display, which we really hope will make this camera more suitable for taking selfies rather than offering a fuzzy-looking image you'd be okay using for video calls and little else.

It's expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will arrive in July or August this year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 also assumed to be joining it. A new cheaper foldable or even a triple foldable may also appear, but we're less certain of that. Make sure you check our Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 hubs regularly between now and the summer if you want to stay up to date with the latest rumors, and see if either have a chance of being one of the best foldable phones you can buy once they're available.