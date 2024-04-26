Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date just leaked — here's when we could see Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and more
A bundle of new devices will be revealed in Paris in July
The date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which could reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring and more to the world, may have just been leaked. So get out your calendar and prepare to mark the date.
SamMobile claims that multiple sources have informed it that the next big Samsung event will be held in Paris on Wednesday, July 10. This builds on a previous rumor, also shared by SamMobile, that Samsung was looking at an early July date for its mid-year Unpacked.
The timing makes sense as the 2024 Paris Olympics open on July 26, an event that Samsung is sponsoring and would no doubt want a shiny new product to show off as part of its advertising. July 26 is coincidentally the date last year that the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic were unveiled.
What can we expect at the next Galaxy Unpacked?
The two main phones we should see at this upcoming Galaxy Unpacked are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new Z Fold is slimmer but with a wider cover screen, with a possible Ultra version being introduced in tandem, while the updated Z Flip may increase the size of its own outer display, and upgrade to a 50MP main camera.
Beyond phones, and the all-new Galaxy Ring fitness tracker that Samsung's been teasing since January, we expect to see a Galaxy Watch 7, which should add greater battery life and sleep apnea detection to Samsung's line of smartwatches.
You can read more about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring in our dedicated news and rumor hubs. As for Galaxy Unpacked itself, we'll be keeping an eye out for official confirmation from Samsung, or failing that further rumors that back up or challenge this July 10 claim.
More from Tom's Guide
- Samsung plans more Galaxy AI updates — video AI, Google collaboration look likely
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 rumors have me worried for Samsung Galaxy S25
- I took 200 photos with the Galaxy S24 Ultra vs OnePlus 12 — here's the winner
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.