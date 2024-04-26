Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date just leaked — here's when we could see Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and more

The date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which could reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring and more to the world, may have just been leaked. So get out your calendar and prepare to mark the date.

SamMobile claims that multiple sources have informed it that the next big Samsung event will be held in Paris on Wednesday, July 10. This builds on a previous rumor, also shared by SamMobile, that Samsung was looking at an early July date for its mid-year Unpacked.

The timing makes sense as the 2024 Paris Olympics open on July 26, an event that Samsung is sponsoring and would no doubt want a shiny new product to show off as part of its advertising. July 26 is coincidentally the date last year that the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic were unveiled.

What can we expect at the next Galaxy Unpacked?

The two main phones we should see at this upcoming Galaxy Unpacked are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new Z Fold is slimmer but with a wider cover screen, with a possible Ultra version being introduced in tandem, while the updated Z Flip may increase the size of its own outer display, and upgrade to a 50MP main camera.

Beyond phones, and the all-new Galaxy Ring fitness tracker that Samsung's been teasing since January, we expect to see a Galaxy Watch 7, which should add greater battery life and sleep apnea detection to Samsung's line of smartwatches.

You can read more about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring in our dedicated news and rumor hubs. As for Galaxy Unpacked itself, we'll be keeping an eye out for official confirmation from Samsung, or failing that further rumors that back up or challenge this July 10 claim.

