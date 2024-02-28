Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders and 360-degree video leaked — here's Samsung's next foldable

A new leak has revealed several renders and a high-definition video for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. These leaks come from known veteran leaker @Onleaks in combination with Smartprix .

The video shows off the triple camera setup as we have seen on other Samsung models, as well as the thinner sides that appear very similar to the Galaxy S24 series. While we don’t know what the exact specifications of the cameras, the leaker IceUniverse has indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the same setup as both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4.

This means we shoudl expect a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens, plus a 10MP selfie camera and 4MP under-display camera. The video also shows the speaker grill and USB-C port on the bottom of the phone.

The leak does give some details about the size of the Z Fold 6, with the inner screen measuring 7.6-inches diagonally and with full dimensions of 6.04 x 5.21 x 0.24 inches when unfolded. This would make it slightly shorter, but wider, than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Fold 2 will reportedly measure 6.11 x 5.91 x 0.20 inches and could be the thinnest upcoming foldable. We do not currently have details about the size of Z Fold 6 when closed, but it will likely be bigger than prior models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Competition: Leaked Dimensions Row 0 - Cell 0 Closed Open Galaxy Z Fold 6 NA 6.04 x 5.21 x 0.24 inches Galaxy Z Fold 5 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 inches 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 inches Google Pixel Fold 2 6.11 x 3.0 x 0.41 inches 6.11 x 5.91 x 0.20 inches

It's likely that Samsung is aiming to keep the Droplet-style hinge. The Renders also don’t show any mount or storage slot for an S Pen, meaning that it likely won’t be included for a further generation at least. Outside of the renders we also expect the Z Fold 6 to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and between 12 to 16 GB of RAM.

While the renders don’t show off any major design changes for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, it does show a phone that sticks with Samsung’s current design philosophy. The images make the device appear very sleek and stylish, which should resonate with customers looking for the best foldable phone.

We are expecting the official announcement for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 to happen at some point in July at a Samsung Unpacked event and then release around August, at least if Samsung follows previous patterns.