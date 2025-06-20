Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders leak — and it looks like Samsung's fixed two big problems

Our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has just been provided by Android Headlines and OnLeaks, who have published allegedly official renders of Samsung's next big foldable phone.

One of the most interesting changes visible in these renders is a punch-hole camera on the inner display. The last time Samsung had one of these on a Z Fold's main screen was the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with every subsequent Z Fold, including the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 using an under-display camera.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Having a hidden camera in the display is quite the technological feat. But it usually means a drop in image quality from that camera having to shoot through layers of the display.

With Samsung using only a tiny 4MP sensor, this problem was made even worse. A move back to a punch-hole in the main display should not impact its usability, but will hopefully make the camera more useful for selfies or video calls again.

The renders also seem to demonstrate the changes Samsung is tipped to be making to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's body. The new foldable is said to be slimmer and lighter but also wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, giving the phone more screen space while also making it easier to handle.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

As a result, the outer display is apparently going to be 6.5 inches in size, compared to the 6.3-inch one on the Z Fold 6. The Z Fold 7's inner display meanwhile is thought to be 8.2 inches, another increase in size from the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch panel.

The two colors we see in these renders are apparently called Blue Shadow and Jet Black. Other colors will be available according to AH, although it doesn't provide any further information.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Samsung's been unusually open about its plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While it hasn't identified the device by name, it has published a number of teasers hinting at an Ultra-grade experience for its next foldable.

Samsung hasn't given us a launch date yet, but it looks like the Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Watch 8 could arrive on July 9 at a new Galaxy Unpacked showcase.

If the upgrades seemingly on show in these renders are indeed made to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it could be enough to put Samsung back on top of our best foldable phones guide after years of stagnation. But we'll save our proper impressions for when the facts are confirmed, and after we've had hands-on time with the new foldable.