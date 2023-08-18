Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might get a major camera upgrade — here's what we know

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is barely a month old, rumors are already suggesting the next Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get a major camera upgrade.

According to Galaxy Club, Samsung are working on a prototype of the upcoming foldable, codenamed B6, and is said to have a 50MP main camera sensor. This would be a big jump up from the 12MP sensor on the current Galaxy Z Flip 5.

This is the second time the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been touted for 50MP main camera. In April this year Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve detailed how the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 could see major changes.

Fitting higher resolution camera hardware into the Flip's compact clamshell design could be a challenge for Samsung engineers. But other folding phones like the OPPO Find N2 Flip already use 50MP sensors, so it's feasible.

The Flip series makes up about 70% of Samsung's foldable sales globally, according to its own figures from 2022, and the Flip 5 in particular saw record preorder numbers in South Korea. Improving the Flip's photographic capabilities would make sense to keep it competitive, especially as rivals like OPPO continue to refine their own foldable camera tech.

Although the camera isn't lacking in quality, an upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would see it compete better in our best foldable phone category.

Beyond a potential 50MP sensor, details are slim about the Flip 6's cameras. It's unclear if the ultra-wide and selfie cameras will also be upgraded. Of course, we are still a year away from the Flip 6's possible launch, so there's plenty of time for plans to change.