Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get RAM, display and battery upgrades — but its chips could spell trouble

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be getting a few big feature upgrades from the Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to some alleged spec details from user "kro" on X (via SamMobile).

The first big news from this leak is the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be split into Exynos and Snapdragon versions like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. This is a pattern Samsung has followed with Galaxy S phones (excluding the Galaxy S23 series) for several years due to contractual obligations, but it's not something we've seen with Samsung's foldables before however, which have universally used Snapdragon chipsets since the original Galaxy Fold.

Unfortunately, this could mean the Galaxy Z Flip 6 suffers from the same two-tier performance issue as Samsung's non-foldable flagships. The Exynos 2400 used in the Galaxy S24 series outside the U.S. is a potent piece of silicon, but it doesn't quite match up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip's power, according to our test results.

Another region-locked upgrade

Another big change could be that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB RAM, the first time users could be offered more than a blanket 8GB, along with 256GB and 512GB storage options like in previous years. Kro says that the higher RAM version of the new Z Flip could be region-locked though, so fingers crossed the U.S., U.K. and Australia are all part of the 12GB club.

Kro continues with the claim that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use a 120Hz outer display, making it just as smooth as the inner display seen on previous Z Flips. But they add that this feature is "in development," so perhaps it's not something we'll see on this year's model in the end. The 60Hz outer panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 serves its purpose well, but it noticeably is not as smooth to use as the main screen within.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's outer display (Image credit: Future)

We may also see the Galaxy Z Flip 6 get improved battery life on top of all of that. This is an area of weakness for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, so any upgrade here would be welcome. This may be purely provided by the improved chipset (or chipsets, as we mentioned earlier), though we also hope Samsung may up the battery capacity to boost longevity even further.

With flip phones like the Motorola Razr Plus and cheaper upcoming competitors like the standard Motorola Razr 2023 or the Nubia Flip 5G, Samsung needs to make the Galaxy Z Flip 6 significantly better if it wants to hold onto its spot on our best foldable phones guide. These rumored features would go some way to addressing this, if accurate. But we won't know until the official announcement, expected to come as soon as June.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't forget to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 hubs between now and the phones' eventual launch to learn what the rumor mill says we can expect for these devices.