Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design leak could be seriously bad news

News
By
published

The Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 may still have a very prominent display crease

Leaked promo image of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
(Image credit: Slashleaks)

We’re getting ever closer to the rumored launch of the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. That means we’re likely to see an influx of rumors and leaks ahead of the big day, and the latest involves dummy units of both phones. Unfortunately those dummy units seemingly confirm both phones still have a prominent crease.

These images come from 9to5Google (via Sonny Dickson) and seem to show off the designs of both foldables. There had been hopes that Samsung would try to solve the display crease issue, by utilizing ultra thin glass and a redesigned hinge. However, if the dummy units are anything to go by, that isn’t the case.

Of course Samsung may not have used all the new advancements on the dummy units. These are not final retail models, after all. They’re primarily designed as reference material, most notably for accessory makers to ensure that they are producing compatible products. So they’re often put together cheaply, since long term durability isn’t exactly necessary. 

So there’s always the possibility that the crease on the dummies is not indicative of the crease on the final products. However don’t expect the crease to disappear entirely, with serial Samsung leaker Ice Universe claiming that the new design will only reduce the crease — not eliminate it.

The dummy units could give us a better idea of what the new foldables will look like, assuming they’re legitimate. There have been rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could get a refreshed design this year, with rumors and leaked specs suggesting that the phone may be shorter and wider than last year’s model.

Judging from these images the differences may be a lot more subtle than people expected. The Z Fold 6 dummy unit still looks tall and skinny, which has been a defining feature of the Z Fold series compared to some of the other best foldable phones on the market. However without a Z Fold 5 to directly compare it to, we can only gleam so much from these images.

The Z Flip 6 looks more or less the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well. That’s in line with what we were expecting, and while some early rumors tipped the phone to have a larger cover display, it’s not something we can accurately gauge from these images.

We’ll likely find out for sure on July 10, which is when the next Galaxy Unpacked is rumored to be taking place. In the meantime be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hubs for all the latest news and rumors.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 232 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 128BG
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max /...
Amazon
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
5
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(1TB Blue)
Our Review
7
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 1TB...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
(White)
Our Review
8
Total by Verizon - Apple...
Total by Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 128GB
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB
Visible
View
Load more deals
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.