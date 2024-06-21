Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design leak could be seriously bad news

We’re getting ever closer to the rumored launch of the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. That means we’re likely to see an influx of rumors and leaks ahead of the big day, and the latest involves dummy units of both phones. Unfortunately those dummy units seemingly confirm both phones still have a prominent crease.

These images come from 9to5Google (via Sonny Dickson) and seem to show off the designs of both foldables. There had been hopes that Samsung would try to solve the display crease issue, by utilizing ultra thin glass and a redesigned hinge. However, if the dummy units are anything to go by, that isn’t the case.

Of course Samsung may not have used all the new advancements on the dummy units. These are not final retail models, after all. They’re primarily designed as reference material, most notably for accessory makers to ensure that they are producing compatible products. So they’re often put together cheaply, since long term durability isn’t exactly necessary.

So there’s always the possibility that the crease on the dummies is not indicative of the crease on the final products. However don’t expect the crease to disappear entirely, with serial Samsung leaker Ice Universe claiming that the new design will only reduce the crease — not eliminate it.

The dummy units could give us a better idea of what the new foldables will look like, assuming they’re legitimate. There have been rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could get a refreshed design this year, with rumors and leaked specs suggesting that the phone may be shorter and wider than last year’s model.

Judging from these images the differences may be a lot more subtle than people expected. The Z Fold 6 dummy unit still looks tall and skinny, which has been a defining feature of the Z Fold series compared to some of the other best foldable phones on the market. However without a Z Fold 5 to directly compare it to, we can only gleam so much from these images.

The Z Flip 6 looks more or less the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well. That’s in line with what we were expecting, and while some early rumors tipped the phone to have a larger cover display, it’s not something we can accurately gauge from these images.

We’ll likely find out for sure on July 10, which is when the next Galaxy Unpacked is rumored to be taking place. In the meantime be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hubs for all the latest news and rumors.