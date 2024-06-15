Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date leak confirms pre-Olympics reveal

For the past few years, Samsung has prepared two big Unpacked events to showcase its upcoming mobile tech: an early one for the latest additions to the Galaxy S line, and a second summer event for the year’s foldables, wearables and everything else.

The first of these has been and gone, with the AI-enhanced Galaxy S24 family getting their big reveal back in January. Now the reliable leaker Evan Blass has seemingly confirmed when Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 event will be — and it’s just around the corner.

On X (formerly Twitter), the leaker posted a GIF that resembles the familiar countdown clock that Samsung posts on its website in the build-up to big events. This one clearly says July 10, 2024 — a date that we’ve heard mooted before.

Despite the text on the GIF being in English, the time is listed as 10:00PM KST — or Korea Standard Time. That converts to 6:00AM PT or 9:00AM ET in the US.

A July 10 Summer Unpacked is quite a bit earlier than previous years. In 2021 and 2022, the event took place in August, and while last year’s was also in July, it was still 16 days later than the date suggested by Blass and others for 2024.

We shouldn’t expect this early start to necessarily become a regular thing: it’s apparently down to Samsung’s sponsorship of the Paris Olympic Games, which runs between July 26 and August 11. That makes sense: it would be odd for Samsung to be a key sponsor of a once-every-four-years sporting event, but unable to show off its desirable new tech to a captive audience of millions.

What are we expecting from the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked?

So what desirable new tech are we talking about?

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As ever, it’s likely that foldables will lead the way — specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We’re expecting both to ship with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and go big on AI like the recent S24 handsets.

The Z Flip 6 sounds like the bigger upgrade, with talk of a larger cover display, more RAM and a significant camera boost, though Samsung may have an Ultra version of its Z Fold in the works to steal its thunder.

Then there are wearables. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 — with a new processor, better battery life and maybe even a square face — will likely be joined by a brand new product: the Galaxy Ring.

Unveiled at the January Unpacked and further detailed at this year’s MWC, the Galaxy Ring is a subtle fitness tracker, offering wellness features like heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and a vitality score. It’s set to come in eight different sizes to ensure a tight fit on the finger.

Blass, for his part, also believes we’ll see two types of Galaxy Book 4 Edge and two sets of Galaxy Buds 3. The latter has been tipped for real-time AI translation, which could be a game changer.

While Blass is an extremely reliable leaker, nothing is certain until Samsung officially announces its summer lineup. If this long-rumored Unpacked date is confirmed, we’ll know for sure in just 25 days.