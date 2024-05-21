Samsung Unpacked hardware announcements just leaked in full — here's what to expect

Samsung tends to be predictable when it comes to its major announcements. There's always an event in the summer, and we expect the same this year. Sure, the company hasn't even officially announced its summer Unpacked event, but that hasn't stopped the leakers from figuring out what the company plans to announce when the event takes place.

The latest leak comes from Evan Blass, aka @evleaks on X. He shared a huge list of devices that Samsung will soon announce. Everything from the Galaxy Watch to the Galaxy Ring is included in the list. Most of the devices were expected, including the Galaxy Book4 models that were just announced today.

According to a reliable list, these are the only notable SS products on deck in the near future:Galaxy Book4 EdgeGalaxy Book4 Edge ProGalaxy Buds3Galaxy Buds3 ProGalaxy RingGalaxy Watch FEGalaxy Watch7Galaxy Watch7 UltraQ6/B6 https://t.co/5O3p2DNuu0May 20, 2024

Other notable devices include three models of Galaxy Watch: the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Rumors about the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra have been all over the place. Some days, we hear reports that it's coming, and other days, we hear that there will be just an FE and base Watch 7. If the list from Blass is accurate, then it looks like Samsung intends to release a high-end version of its smartwatch. It also looks like the rumored Galaxy Watch FE is coming in the next batch of announcements, which is great for those wanting a smartwatch on a budget.

A potential product that wasn't included on the list is the rumored Z Fold 6 Ultra. If Samsung intends to release a higher-end version of its foldable smartphone, it's doing a good job of keeping it under wraps. That said, even though they weren't on the list, we're confident the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are coming.

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are also featured, so we should see some new audio products from Samsung.

Again, Samsung hasn't announced an official date for its next Unpacked event, but the prevailing rumor suggests it'll happen on July 11. That means we still have a couple of months of rumors to come before we get the official word from the company. Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 show up? Will we get to try the Galaxy Ring? Those and more all seem likely.

