Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have an even bigger cover display — what we know

One of the best things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the newly-enlarged cover display. That 3.4-inch screen makes it possible to do so much more without ever having to unflip the phone, offering access to widgets and select apps. But it sounds like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could take it another step further.

Display analyst Ross Young claims that Samsung will be increasing the size of the Z Flip 6’s cover display once again. Apparently the phone will feature a 3.9-inch exterior display which is pretty gargantuan as far as cover displays go. That’s half an inch bigger than the Z Flip 5’s exterior screen, and 0.3 inches bigger than the one on the Motorola Razr+.

The foldable and cover displays on both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will be larger than on the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Exact sizes in latest DSCC Foldable Report. Flip 6 cover display approaching 3.9".November 29, 2023 See more

Young also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also have a larger cover display than the Z Fold 5, though doesn’t specify any additional details. Apparently we’re going to have to wait for an upcoming DSCC report for all the juicy details.

We’ve already heard rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 getting a refreshed design, which includes a larger cover display . Evidently Samsung may be pinching some ideas from the Google Pixel Fold, and offering a foldable that’s slightly wider. Which can only be a good thing, considering we found the Pixel Fold to be much more comfortable to use than Samsung’s skinnier style.

Assuming the Z Fold 6 stays the same height as the Z Fold 5, that extra width could offer a significant amount of extra screen space. Though at this point we don’t have any indication of how much larger it might actually be.

In both cases the prospect of a larger display means more opportunity to use the phone without having to flip it open. It’s one of the things that the likes of the Moto Razr+ and Z Flip 5 have been able to do pretty well. Though I do hope that Samsung is a little more open to letting apps run on the cover display, without needing a specialized widget or some kind of workaround.

We’ll likely find out more over the coming months, but since the new range of Samsung foldables won’t be available until late Summer 2024, it’s going to be a bit of a wait. In the meantime we still have the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch to look forward to, which should be in less than 2 months time.