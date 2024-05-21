Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could correct the flip phone’s biggest photographic flaw
It's a significant upgrade over the Z Flip 5
Two new leaks point to an upgraded camera for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. While we found that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 took gorgeous, sharply detailed photos, there’s always room to get better. We hated that the Z Flip 5 does not feature a telephoto lens, though that doesn’t seem to be changing with the next itteration.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was seen on two certification websites recently, as reported by Android Police.
The first is a bit smaller, but the Z Flip 6 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for certification. BIS is similar to the FCC in the United States and is a requirement for electronic devices sold in India. From there, we get a model number of SM-F741B. Mostly, though, the BIS listing confirms that the Z Flip 6 is coming.
The more interesting of the two listings concerns the potential camera on the Z Flip 6. The phone was seen on the Camera FV-5 app, which is a default camera app replacement for Android phones that helps make them more pro-level.
With the same model number seen in the BIS listing, the Camera FV-5 leak shows some camera specs for the Z Flip 6. It appears that the flip phone will feature a 50 MP rear camera.
Last year’s Z Flip 5 offered a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide, which was similar to the Z Flip 4. If this rumor is true, the Z Flip 6 is getting a significant upgrade.
It does appear the ultra-wide will be a similar 12MP lens. The Camera FV-5 listing also hints at optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS). The Z Flip 5 only featured OIS, by comparison.
Other than a thinner, more durable, crease-free display, it sounds like the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be similar to last year’s model. Most of the upgrades we’re seeing appear to be internal. But just reducing the crease in the phone alone will be a wonderful adjustment.
The Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10, right before the Paris Olympics which start on July 26. It’s long been rumored that Samsung wants to get a number of new products out in time for the Olympics.
