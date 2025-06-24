Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Ultra 2 fully revealed in leaked renders

Samsung's annual Summer Galaxy Unpacked event is merely two weeks away, where we expect to see the company's updated smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

But if you can't wait that long, regular leaker Evan Blass just shared new renders that show all three watches off from every angle.

About the only thing we don't know at this point is what other colorways and straps might be available.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We expect Samsung to launch three models this year. The base model will be the Galaxy Watch 8, seen above.

It looks like the Watch 8 will get a slight redesign to something more squircle-esque look comparable to the Watch Ultra from last year. Though it still seems fairly round.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Two is a coincidence, but three is a pattern, and with Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, it looks like Samsung is sticking to a two-year release pattern for the Classic variant, as the last versions were the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 6 Classic.

This year's Classic combines the physical rotating bezel with an Ultra-esque looking design.

The strap looks to have a more leather texture, which indicates to me that it'll be the watch you want for a more refined look, versus the Ultra, which is geared for more of an active lifestyle.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We're calling it the Ultra 2, but in this leak and a previous one, it's been labeled as the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), so it's possible that might be the convention Samsung uses.

As in the last leaked image, the Ultra 2 looks the same as the 2024 version. The big difference is the new blue colorway, which was not available last year.

All three watches should feature the same BioActive sensor. The Classic and Ultra 2 share a two-button and digital crown design, while the Watch 8 sticks with the two side buttons.

We've yet to see pricing leaks for the new watches; however, if recent leaks regarding pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are to be believed, we might be in for a price increase.

We'll know more on July 9 when Samsung unveils foldable phones, wearables and maybe more.

