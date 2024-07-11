Samsung Energy Score — here’s all the Galaxy Watches getting this AI feature

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked has wrapped up with the company announcing all kinds of good stuff. Some of the most exciting devices include the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra — they all have the new Samsung Energy Score feature, which uses AI to rate how your body should feel based on measured health metrics.

According to Samsung, the feature "enhances your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life, so you can utilize recommendations based on your current physical state to focus your daily efforts on making improvements."

While Samsung is releasing the feature for its latest devices, those aren't the only ones with Energy Score and AI benefits. Several of the best fitness trackers, which happen to be various models of Galaxy Watches, will get it, but not all of them.

Here's a complete rundown of all the Samsung Galaxy Watches and devices that will get access to Energy Score, either on day one or through a software update later:

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

If you own one of those watches (or the Galaxy Ring), you can see your Energy Score based on Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability. However, there are other caveats you must meet besides just having the correct watch model.

You need a Samsung smartphone with Galaxy AI capabilities ready to go. As of this writing, that means you need to own the Galaxy S22 or later. Any other older Samsung phones won't support Energy Score.

The other two requirements aren't device-specific, but you do need to have the Samsung Health app installed on your devices and have a Samsung account.

Thankfully, outside of owning newer devices, the new feature has no financial requirements. Samsung elected not to lock everything behind a subscription, which is great for the bank account and different from the Oura model.