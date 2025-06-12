Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 teaser suggests a big AI camera upgrade is on the way

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's cameras are at the center of a third in a series of teasers from Samsung leading up to the expected launch of the new foldable in a few weeks' time.

We don't get any details on specs, but we can still pick up what Samsung's putting down regarding how it goes over the importance of all elements of a phone's camera system.

The teaser includes a video that seems to represent all the pixels that go into just a single camera of the three normally found on the back of Samsung flagship phones.

Samsung then goes into how the camera of a smartphone is important for more than just photography, and can drive AI features to help a user understand the world around them. The post also highlights the importance of privacy, and how a foldable phone makes the camera experience even better.

Samsung wraps up by asking users to "Stay tuned. The camera will only get smarter — helping users capture life’s moments more vividly and make everyday experiences more seamless, personal and impactful."

The post is then signed off with the apparent tagline for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — "The Ultra experience is ready to unfold."

A hint at a new feature?

Samsung knows how to make a good smartphone camera experience. After all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the number one phone on our best camera phones guide. But this post is hinting at something more than just the promise of sharper, better looking photos that every new generation of smartphone carries.

To me, it feels like Samsung could be hinting at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 adopting something like the iPhone 16 series' Visual Intelligence system, which allows users to explore the world through their camera lens via AI chatbot responses and image analyses.

There's no equivalent feature on current Galaxy flagship phones right now, so it would make sense for Samsung to try its own hand at this kind of feature.

Whether we get an ultra-grade or an actual Ultra-branded Z Fold (depending on how you interpret Samsung's previous teasers), it looks as if the new Samsung foldable will have a significantly slimmer and lighter design.

Whether it's good enough to beat the best foldable phones is another matter, but hopefully we'll find out soon. Samsung normally reveals its new foldables in summer each year, and a July 10 launch date has been tipped for both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.