Score! This Verizon 5G Home Internet deal includes a free year of Disney Plus

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Black Friday deals can be found just about anywhere. However, I've found one deal that promises to keep on giving for the next year.

Through November 6, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $45/month. Plus, you'll get one year of Disney Plus for free ($143 value) and one year of VIX Premium for free ($83 value). That's one of the best offers we've seen from Verizon. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

5G Home Plus: was $80/month now $45/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $45/month. Plus, you'll get a year of Disney Plus ($143 value) and one year of VIX Premium for free ($83 value). To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for three years with no contract or equipment fees.

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services we've tested. In our Disney Plus review, we said it's affordably priced and jam-packed with content for the whole family. Note: After your year is over, you can cancel your service or pay $10/month for Disney Plus and $6.99/month for Vix Premium.

Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience). Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord.

5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for three years based on the plan you choose. Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $35 per month. However, this plan doesn't include the freebies.