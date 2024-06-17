Motorola Razr Plus 2024 tipped for June 25 reveal — and here’s our first teaser

Samsung may be planning an early announcement for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it sounds like that foldable flip phone is still going to come out after Motorola's rival device. Motorola just released a teaser for an event on June 25, featuring what is clearly a foldable flip phone of its own — and we're pretty sure it's going to be the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

Intelligence inside and out. Discover more on 06.25.2024. #FlipTheScript pic.twitter.com/y84930QeScJune 17, 2024

The next Galaxy Unpacked event isn’t expected to happen until July 10 — more than two weeks after Motorola's phone event. An early July date for Galaxy Unpacked is actually earlier than we'd expect from Samsung, and it's apparently designed so that the phone maker reveal its foldables ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

Still, expect Motorola to steal some of Samsung's thunder with a foldable announcement of its own, especially in light of how the Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) comparison went down last year. (Spoiler alert: Very much in Motorola's favor.)

The Motorola teaser doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming phone, though the design is remarkably similar to last year’s Motorola Razr 2023. However since the teaser doesn’t give us a glimpse of the front of the phone, we can’t tell whether this is a new Motorola Razr or a new Motorola Razr Plus. The latter phone has a more expansive cover display.

Both have been rumored, so we’d expect that they would launch at the same time. The only question is whether they’ll be released at the same time this year. Last year saw the Motorola Razr Plus launch in June, while the low-cost Razr didn’t arrive until a few months later. Ideally we’d like them both to arrive at the same time, so foldable fans can choose between the premium and lower-cost options.

Then again, since the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the premium flippable, and the low-cost Fan Edition Galaxy foldable has reportedly been canceled, it might not be such an issue if Motorola repeats that release strategy for the second year running.

So far rumors for the Motorola Razr Plus suggest a $999 price tag, just like last year, along with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. That’s not going to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but this is likely to try and help keep costs down.

In terms of design, leaked renders suggest more or less the same Motorola Razr as last year — a 6.9-inch foldable interior display and a 3.6-inch cover display that envelops the two main cameras. Those cameras should be getting a major upgrade too, with dual 50MP main and telephoto lenses supporting a 2x optical zoom. Plus, there should be a 32MP selfie camera on the inside. However, that's still not quite as impressive as the 64MP shooter we saw on the entry level 2023 Razr model.

Apparently, we’ll find out for sure on June 25, which is a little more than a week away.