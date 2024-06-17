Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get the one upgrade we’ve spent years begging for

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 did not have a particularly impressive camera. In fact it was barely different from the camera on 2022's Galaxy Z Flip 3. Thankfully the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may change that disappointing trend, and offer some significant improvements to camera hardware for the first time in far too many years.

The news comes from SmartPrix, who seemingly reveals a number of key Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs. The most important spec here is that the Z Flip 6 will reportedly come with a 50MP main camera — up from the 12MP lens on the Z Flip 5. Sadly, though, it sounds like the 12MP ultrawide camera will be sticking around for another generation, as will the 10MP selfie camera.

SmartPrix also claims that there will be a larger 4,000 mAh battery, which is up from 3,700 mAh last year. That’s a welcome upgrade, and combined with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s extra efficiency should hopefully lead to a significant boost in battery life.

However many of the other specs look exactly the same as before, including the shape and design. So while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be getting a design upgrade this year, it seems the Z Flip 6 may be staying more or less the same.

That means we can expect a 6.7-inch folding AMOLED display with 2,640 x 1,080 resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Likewise the cover display is said to be 3,4-inches with 720 x 748 resolution. So it seems the rumors that we may be getting a slightly larger cover display have some competition — though we won’t know which leaks are correct until the phone is announced.

Samsung is rumored to be announcing the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 on July 10, at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. In the meantime be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 hubs for all the latest news and rumors about both foldable devices.

