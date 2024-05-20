Motorola Razr 2024 specs tipped with new images — what we know

Early last week, full technical specifications for the Motorola Razr+ 2024 leaked on X, showing a decently upgraded device over the 2023 model. However, we only had one image of the potential phone next to some rulers that looked a lot like last year’s model.

Leaks from 91mobiles and leak-maven Evan Blass (via Endgadget) have given us the first look at what the Motorola Razr+ 2024 and the more budget-friendly Razr 2024 will look like.

The 91mobiles images confirm previous leaks claiming that the Razr+ would come in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Hot Pink. It also appears to feature 45w charging support.

The entry-level Razr appears to be coming in orange, a gold-ish color and black.

Looking at the images, you will see Razr 50 and Razr 50 ULTRA on the device displays. As a reminder, outside of the United States, the Razr lineup is marketed as the Razr and Razr Ultra. Last year’s models were the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, so calling them Razr 50 makes sense for this year's models. In the US, Motorola releases the phones as the Razr and Razr+.

Previously, there had been no information about the new Razr specifications, but now we have some, and it appears to be getting some solid upgrades.

The main display retains a 6.9-inch pOLED screen. The exterior, however, is doubling in size from 1.5 inches in the 2023 model to 3.6.

It will also apparently run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, moving away from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in last year’s phone. This may be a way to keep costs down, especially since the Razr+ is supposed to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Take this specific leak with a grain of salt. Currently, MediaTek offers the 7200 processor, which is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. There have been no news or leaks of a 7300 chip. MediaTek just announced the 9300+ premium chip line in early May.

Upgrades from their flagship chips tend to filter down to the 8000 and 7000 lines. The 9300 line appears purpose-built for AI, as many phone and computing companies push their way into that lane.

Strangely, the camera appears to be getting downgraded. Last year’s model featured a 64MP main camera with a 32MP ultrawide. According to these leaks, the 2024 version will have a 50MP main camera.

Everything else seems relatively the same, including the 4,200 mAh battery. There is no word on the included RAM or storage capacity.

Motorola allegedly will release the new Razr phones in July, but the company has been quiet about the next generation, so we'll have to wait and see.

