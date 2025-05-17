I shot over 200 photos with the Razr Ultra 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024 — here’s the winner

There’s a big shakeup with Motorola’s lineup this year with the addition of the Razr Ultra 2025, a new model that packs bigger upgrades that has already proven to me that it’s the best foldable phone around.

It also has a compelling triple 50MP camera setup that makes it much more appealing than the other 2025 Razr models.

However, I need to see what improvements, if any, it has made over last year’s flagship model — the Razr Plus 2024. That’s why I shot over 200 photos with the Razr Ultra 2025 and Razr Plus 2024, just to see if the new model can convince me to switch back to a flip-style phone.

I will say that I prefer the Ultra’s setup, a 50MP main sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide, mainly due to how this combo makes it more ideal for vlogging. I couldn’t really do that with the Razr Plus 2024’s 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto, seeing that it doesn’t have the wider field of view needed to get more of me in the frame

This is one big advantage for the Razr Ultra 2025 in my opinion, especially when it can still deliver ‘optical like’ zooming with its main camera.

Similar to all my other 200 photo shootouts, I take both phones with me to capture the same set of photos. Later on, I preview them on the same monitor to see side-by-side to inspect all of their minor differences.

Razr Ultra 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: Daytime

Image 1 of 20

After looking through all the daytime shots I captured, it’s evident that the Razr Plus 2024 tends to boost the exposure — resulting in a brighter picture, but at the expense of blowing out the highlights. I can see it from the sky and buildings in the background.

In contrast, I would argue that the Razr Ultra 2025 has the more accurate look because of how it has a much more neutral exposure across the scene. Detail capture is identical on both, so it basically boils down to preference.

I personally like the Razr Ultra 2025 more, since it gives me wiggle room to make edits to it later on.

Winner: Razr Ultra 2025

Razr Ultra 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: Dynamic range

Image 1 of 20

These shots I captured of the setting sun is a good example of how their dynamic range performance compares to one another, as the Razr Plus 2024 does a better job mostly because of its exposure boost.

While it suffers again from highlight clipping around the sun’s position in the sky, I do like how the shadows are exposed in a way to reveal more detail — like the trees on the left and wooden fence on the right.

I think the Razr Ultra 2025 pulls in a nice shot too, but it can’t match the Razr Plus 2024’s brighter picture. Those same shadowed areas have less detail because they’re not as exposed.

Winner: Razr Plus 2024

Razr Ultra 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024: Colors