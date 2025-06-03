Not a typo! You can already get the Motorola Razr (2025) for free — here's how

The Motorola Razr (2025) is already one of the more budget-friendly foldable phones out there, but less than a month into its release this flip-style phone is already getting a big discount. In fact, you’ll be able to snag it for free — but that’s only half of the good news.

Total Wireless is giving new customers a free Motorola Razr (2025) when they port over their number and sign up for one of the carrier’s 3-month unlimited data plans. For $165 (goes down to $150 with Auto Pay), you’ll have access to 3-months of Prepaid Total Wireless 5G Unlimited Plan. If you need faster and priority speeds, you can choose its 5G+ Unlimited Plan for $195 ($180 with Auto Pay).

Motorola Razr 2025: was $599 now free @ Total Wireless

Not only is it stylish, but the Motorola Razr 2025 has a lot of utility as a flip style foldable phone. With its 3.6-inch outer screen, you'll be able to run any app without having to stretch your fingers. If you need a bigger display, you can open it up to reveal its 6.9-inch inner display.

Given how the Motorola Razr (2025) normally fetches for $600 outright, paying $150 for a brand new foldable phone with 3-months of unlimited data service is an irresistible deal in my opinion. More consumers are choosing to ditch traditional wireless carriers in favor of MVNOs and other regional carriers, and this deal is yet another example of that.

I’ve spent a lot of time with the Motorola Razr (2025), which offers a much more robust package than any of its predecessors — mainly for the fact that it boasts new Moto AI features that add to the experience. From generative AI photo creations with Image Studio, to its Catch Me Up feature that summarizes the most important notifications, you’ll save time doing mundane things.

Since it’s a flip-style foldable, I really like how the Motorola Razr (2025) is a suitable camera phone for vlogging. Its combo 50MP main and 13MP ultrawide cameras give me all the framing I need to shoot video of myself and see the framing while using its 3.6-inch outer screen, which can only be done on flip-style phones such as this.

I’ve also tried out Smart Connect, Motorola’s desktop-like experience that allows it to seamlessly work with other devices. I saw it in action working alongside an Android tablet and Windows 11 laptop. Specifically, I find it handy having access to the phone and all of its apps within Windows — all while keeping the phone in my pocket. It’s a lot like having a virtual version of the phone on my laptop.

Beyond the hardware, this Motorola Razr (2025) deal bakes in 3-months of Total Wireless’ unlimited service, which also includes hotspot functionality, international roaming, and more. What I also like about the plans is that Disney+ Premium is included on both the Total 5G Unlimited and Total 5G+ Unlimited plans. Now you can make good use of the foldable phone to stream your favorite shows and movies.