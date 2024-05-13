Motorola Razr+ 2024 full specs and price leak — what we know

After a sudden trickle of leaks that started last week, suddenly we have the full specifications and pricing for the Motorola Razr+ 2024 flip style foldable phone. Some of the information we saw last week was spot on, but other items have changed or filled in gaps. It could end up being one of the best foldable phones this year based on the leaks.

Leak monger Steven Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks on X ) is pretty solid with what he shares, so this is most likely what Motorola will announce in the coming weeks. Let's take a look.

As a reminder, in the United States the new Motorola phone is being released as the Razr+ 2024. The rest of the world gets the Razr 50 Ultra. A slightly easier naming convention considering last year’s version was the Razr 40 Ultra.

As reported before, the exterior design does not appear to be changing with the new Razr+ 2024. It is getting a better water-resistance rating from IP52 to IPX8. The Razr+ 2024 retains the 6.9-inch OLED inner display and the 3.6-inch OLED cover display on the Razr+ 2023.

Hey #FutureSquad! Today, I have the complete specs sheet as well as the US pricing of the #Motorola #Razr50Ultra (which will likely be marketed as "Razr+ 2024" in the US) to share with you! 😏On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/7MTNBeLUut pic.twitter.com/IC7CpGnnGcMay 13, 2024

Earlier leaks suggested that the Razr+ would come in blue, green and orange or peach fuzz. OnLeaks says it will come in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Hot Pink.

The newer Razr+ is bumping up to Android 14 with a fingerprint reader and facial recognition. It sounds like the Razr+ 2024 will also be the first Motorola foldable phone to feature AI photos and video editing tools and capture.

Last year’s Razr+ featured a dual-camera system consisting of a 12MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens that doubled as a macro camera.

The 2024 version looks to be getting a serious upgrade to a 50MP wide and a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom rear camera. The front camera is the same 32MP selfie cam. We found the dual-camera system on the Razr+ to be pretty strong in last year’s model. A nearly 40 megapixel bump has to be just a tad better, but a shift to a telephoto camera with optical zoom makes it more promising.

It was expected that the Razr+ 2024 would be getting an upgraded chipset but until now it was only speculation. The 2023 model featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which handled like a champ. However, the Gen 2 chip was already filtering into other phones and this year is all about the Gen 3 processor.

Fortunately, Motorola is expected to upgrade the chip to the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which should greatly improve functionality. To go with a new processor, Motorola is bumping up the RAM from 8GB to 12 GB. The storage appears to stay the same at 256GB.

The battery is also getting a minor bump from the 3,800 mAh battery in the 2023 model to a 4,000 mAh battery in the Razr+ 2024. Our custom battery test reached just over 10 hours in the Razr+ 2023, which still leads the way among flip style foldable phones we've reviewed. Therefore, we expect at least a couple more hours with the new 4,000 mAh battery when you factor in the chipset's power efficiency.

Finally, price. The European retailer leak from last week suggested the Razr 50 Ultra would launch at €1200 in the EU, similar to last year’s price. In the U.S., this would mean launching at $999, just like last year's model. Motorola still hasn’t officially released any information but it’s expected that the phone will launch next month in June.