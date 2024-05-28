Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Everything we know so far

Last year, Motorola shook up the world of foldables with the Razr Plus. After two false starts, the 2020s redo of the classic flip phone finally found its feet, and we describe it as “easily the best-designed clamshell foldable to date” in our four-star Motorola Razr Plus review.

The company will be hoping to keep the momentum going against the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, so what does Motorola have in mind for the Razr Plus 2024? Here’s everything we know so far.

As with last year’s model, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is expected to arrive in June, according to the historically accurate leaker Steven Hemmerstoffer (aka: OnLeaks).

The leaker also predicted that the new handset will start at $999 for a model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. That’s the same price as the current model despite the additional 4GB of RAM.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Design

Motorola gave the 2023 Razr a design we described as “gorgeous”, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that changes are expected to be limited this time around, as captured by these shots from 91mobiles.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The dimensions appear to be the same as last year, with a 6.9-inch main display and a 3.6-inch exterior panel. The internal display will reportedly pack the same 2,640 x 1,080 resolution, and we assume that means the external panel will keep 1,066 x 1,056 too.

There is one change that you can’t see, however. According to OnLeaks, the phone will get improved water resistance, with the handset going from IP52 to IPX8. That’s actually a double-edged sword with far superior water protection (2 to 8), but now with unrated dust protection (5 to X).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing you will be able to see is the color of the handset. OnLeaks says the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 will come in Midnight Blue, Spring Green or Hot Pink, so plenty of eye-catching hues to pick from.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Performance

In terms of core specs, it sounds like the Razr Plus 2024 will feature a few key upgrades. OnLeaks claims that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 backed by 12GB RAM — a solid improvement on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 8GB combo found in the current model.

Clamshell flip foldables have, historically, had rather weak battery life, though the current Razr Plus and its 3,800mAh cell managed a time of ten hours and nine minutes in our test.

This year’s version is apparently getting a modest 200mAh bump to 4,000mAh. Combined with the new chipset’s efficiency improvements, that will hopefully give most users a couple of extra hours of usage each day.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is reportedly coming for the camera system. Last year’s model featured a pretty solid dual-camera array with a 12MP main sensor supported by a 13MP ultra-wide lens (which could also take macro shots).

The 2024 version will apparently get dual 50MP snappers — but more importantly, the ultra-wide lens will be replaced by a 2x optical zoom sensor. That sounds far more useful than an ultra-wide lens, and the bump in megapixels should allow for plenty more detail too.

Following in the footsteps of Google and Samsung, the Razr Plus 2024 will also apparently feature “integrated AI-powered photo/video capture and AI editing tools”.

The front-facing camera will apparently remain unchanged. But given it was already a decent 32MP snapper, that’s unlikely to prove too disappointing — especially as the clamshell design means you can use the superior external cameras for selfies easily enough.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: Outlook

The 2023 Razr Plus is already one of the best foldable phones you can buy, and the 2024 version sounds like it will be a solid improvement across the board.

With snappier performance and, more importantly, a vastly improved camera, there’s plenty to be excited about. Assuming it can keep its current $999 pricing sweet spot, Motorola may well have a hit on its hands.