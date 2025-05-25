The Supcase MagFlip Stand is the Swiss Army Knife of MagSafe wallets — here’s why

My search for the perfect MagSafe wallet continues, and the latest model I got my hands on gets very close to my ideal version. I thought the Snap Grip Wallet from OhSnap was impressive for allowing me to cram more cards into a MagSafe wallet than ever before, but the Supcase MagFlip Stand does better.

Everyone knows that I’ve stopped carrying a traditional wallet, choosing instead to use either a wallet case with my phone or the next best thing — a MagSafe one that attaches with a magnetic connection. Not only does the Supcase MagFlip Stand serve its purpose as a wallet, but it packages more utility than any other wallet I’ve tested.

In fact, it’s ruined all the prior MagSafe wallets I’ve used and raises the bar. Here’s why.

Supcase MagFlip Stand: was $39 now $33 at Amazon Not only can it easily hold five cards, but the Supcase MagFlip Stand can fold in such a way to double as a helpful stand for your iPhone. This MagSafe wallet also comes with an RFID card to block out any unauthorized scans.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The biggest reason why the Supcase MagFlip Stand is my new favorite MagSafe wallet is because of how many cards I can stow in it. While the company says it can hold up to five cards, I’ve actually exceeded that quota by stuffing seven cards — which is the most I’ve been able to store to date in any MagSafe wallet. This also includes the RFID card that I keep closest to the outside of the case to prevent unwanted scanning.

Even with all of these cards stored inside of the wallet, I can easily slide them out because it’s still not tight on the inside. Plus, it helps that I can push the cards out from a small notch at the bottom. And since it features a MagSafe connection, I’m able to fasten it to the back of my iPhone.

It’s for this reason why I’ve stopped using dedicated wallet phone cases, just because I can always remove the wallet if I want to store it separately.

Doubles as a phone stand

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ll also say that the Supcase MagFlip Stand has more utility than most MagSafe wallets because of the way it’s designed. With its folding design, I can tilt the case in such a way that it acts as a weighted base to allow me to watch videos and take FaceTime calls all hands-free.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also like how the latch at the bottom of the case can fold out to act as a tripod for my iPhone as well, and it’s these small details that make it unique among the dozens of MagSafe wallets I’ve tested.

Built like a tank

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Finally, I will say that the Supcase MagFlip is solidly built — consisting mostly of polycarbonate with a carbon fiber-like pattern all around it. For a MagSafe wallet, it’s undeniably on the chunkier size due to its rugged design.

I know how some people would prefer a sleeker profile to keep the bulk with their phone as little as possible, but I think it's a necessary trade-off to allow it to store more cards. For now, it’s what I’ll be carrying when I leave the house.