Best iPhone Duo deals — save up to $1,200 right now

Like plenty of the best foldable phones, the iPhone Duo comes with a hefty price tag. The good news is that there are plenty of iPhone Duo deals to help lower the cost of Apple's $1,999 iPhone. From Best Buy to Verizon, there's no reason you should pay full price for Apple's foldable.

As a deals editor and iPhone user, my favorite iPhone Duo deal comes from T-Mobile. For a limited time, T-Mobile is taking $1,000 off iPhone Duo with qualifying plans. There are no taxes, fees, or money down requirements. Alternatively, Xfinity Mobile is taking up to $1,000 off your iPhone Duo with a new Mobile Plus line and trade-in.

Below I've found all of the best iPhone Duo deals this week. If you want to avoid the iPhone Duo delays, you can also check out my roundup of the best iPhone 18 Pro deals or shop iPhone deals and accessories at Amazon from $4 including cases, cables, chargers, AirPods, and more.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been tracking iPhone deals for over a decade. I've also been an iPhone user since the iPhone 6s. So if you're looking for iPhone Duo deals — I know all the tricks to avoid paying full price. From trade-in deals to discounts on data plans, here are the best iPhone Duo deals you can get.

iPhone Duo Deals

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is knocking up to $1,000 off the iPhone Duo when you switch and bring your number or when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up for a qualifying plan. The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display (1,878 x 2,670) and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display (1,398 x 2,034). It houses Apple's A20 Pro chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and two 24MP front cameras. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.6) and 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2). In our iPhone Duo hands-on, we said this could be the foldable phone to beat thanks to Apple's combination of polished design, robust software experience, and enhanced durability. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ new line + trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon will take up to $1,000 off your iPhone Duo when you open a new line, trade-in an old phone, and open an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an eligible trade-in. You'll also need to sign up to an eligible unlimited data plan to get this deal. Plus, customers who switch to AT&T get up to $800 to pay off their current device. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile's iPhone Duo deals are live. New Xfinity Mobile Plus customers and existing Diamond members with Mobile Plus will get up to $1,000 off their iPhone Duo purchase. Customers on legacy Premium Unlimited plans will also be able to take advantage of this offer. Read more Read less ▼

Mint Mobile: any 6-month plan for $10/mo @ Mint Mobile

It's not an iPhone Duo deal per se, but to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Mint Mobile is offering any 6-month plan for just $10/month. This includes the carrier's 6GB, 17GB, 23GB, and Unlimited data plans. All plans include unlimited talk/text, high-speed data, access to the nation's largest 5G network, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Calling, and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. You could purchase your unlocked iPhone Duo and bring it to Mint Mobile to save on data. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Red Pocket Mobile RedPocket Mobile is an MVNO that lets you choose between using AT&T's, T-Mobile's, or Verizon's network. Right now, you can get the iPhone Duo for $1,899 ($100 off) with no port or trade-in required. Unlimited data plans start from $10/month or $100/year. Read more Read less ▼

Visible: $480 off w/ new iPhone Duo @ Visible

Visible's iPhone Duo deal isn't available yet. However, the teaser page indicates you'll receive a $480 credit on your iPhone Duo when you open a Visible+ Pro plan. (You'll get $480 back via monthly credits over the span of 24 months). Visible+ Pro costs $45/month and includes unlimited premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, smartwatch data plan service, and up to 4K UHD video streaming. Read more Read less ▼