AirTag 2 is nearly ready to launch — but not at WWDC

We aren't far away from the launch of the AirTag 2, according to a new claim from Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. But don't expect to see the AirTag sequel appear that soon.

Gurman explains in a brief Q&A answer that Apple has been preparing for the debut of the AirTag 2 over the past few months, with the intention of launching it in the near future. This matches a previous claim of Gurman's — that we'd see Apple's new tracking tags launch in the middle of 2025. Although we're already in the sixth month of the year, so Apple would need to get a move on if it still had this launch window in mind.

However, Gurman doesn't expect to see the AirTag 2 later today at WWDC 2025, since they're not a good match for an event that normally focuses purely on Apple's software products.

"I’d hardly consider [the AirTag 2] notable and it doesn’t make much sense to debut at WWDC." Mark Gurman

We first saw the AirTag in spring 2021. While it remains one of the best key finders available four years on, there's no time like the present for Apple to give users an upgraded version.

The AirTag 2's design is believed to be staying the same as the current version, but there should still be some meaningful changes under the surface.

We've heard claims that there will be upgrades to the tracker's ultra wideband chip for longer-range precision finding support, a tougher speaker to prevent tampering with an AirTag's anti-stalking measures, and support for the tracker within visionOS for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

For the latest on Apple's event taking place today, check our WWDC 2025 live blog for more. This includes rumored announcements like iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, as well as an overall redesign for the look and feel of all of Apple's software.

