iOS 26: All the new features coming to your iPhone

Apple is gearing up to reveal iOS 26 (or iOS 19, if the name-change rumors are inaccurate) at WWDC 2025.

While a potential name change is interesting, what'll make or break the company's next significant OS update are the new features. Apple needs to offer something compelling with iOS 26, as the last few updates have been relatively minor (Apple Intelligence being the most significant new feature, which has been plagued with problems).

Thankfully, the rumor mill has been churning out potential new iOS 26 features regularly, and it sounds exciting. Here are the most significant new features we expect to see when Apple launches iOS 26 at WWDC 25.

Massive interface redesign

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

The centerpiece of the next version of iOS is reportedly a massive visual overhaul. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has three key focuses for the new interface: simpler to use, faster to navigate and easier to learn.

"The big thing with this redesign is consistent controls, icons, buttons, user interface dynamics and mechanisms across both iOS and macOS," said Gurman in a report.

A big look at what iOS 26 could look like came from a Jon Prosser video. This isn't a final look at the OS, as it's leaked mockups, but it could give us a strong indication of what to expect from the new design.

This is expected to be the biggest shakeup to the iOS look and feel since iOS 7, which launched 12 years ago. That's a long time for a popular OS to remain relatively stagnant, so I'm very excited to see what Apple does.

Improved Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Future)

Apple has to knock it out of the park with Apple Intelligence. Whether the company calls it Apple Intelligence 2.0 or something else entirely, the original launch wasn't good. Apple typically doesn't launch a half-baked product, but that's precisely what happened with the company's race to catch up in the AI space.

Some new changes expected to arrive on iOS 26 include: Siri’s AI upgrades, new third-party AI integrations, iPhone battery improvements and expanding AI into more apps.

Siri in particular is way behind Google Gemini Live and ChatGPT. Apple isn't rumored to have a true competitor that can handle live conversations and multi-modal support for audio and video until next year. But we could could get other promised upgrades like personal context awareness (think emails, photos, and calendar), on-screen awareness, and deeper app integration in iOS 26. It just might not happen right away.

The biggest thing Apple needs to do is make Apple Intelligence good. As the main selling point of iOS 18, it underdelivered. The company has another chance to make a good impression, as users want the AI built into their phone to work well. However, if Apple drops the ball again, it might be tough to win users over.

Charging estimate on Lock Screen

While this might seem like a minor change, knowing how long it'll take your phone to charge is a helpful feature when you're in a hurry. And this should be an iOS 26 feature.

According to some reputable leakers, you'll be able to look at your iPhone's lock screen and see how long you must wait for a full charge. Knowledge is power, and this feature is most definitely a powerful one that's worth getting excited about.

iOS 26 Accessibility features

Like any major OS update, Apple is expected to add numerous accessibility features to iOS 26. Some of these features will only be useful for specific individuals, but others can significantly speed up workflows for everyone.

Apple announced that it will add App Store labels, systemwide Reader mode, and more.

Here's the complete list of features coming to the accessibility side of things:

Accessibility nutrition labels on the App Store

All-New magnifier for Mac

New braille experience

Accessibility reader

Live captions on Apple Watch

Enhanced view with Apple Vision Pro

Background sounds

Faster personal voice

Vehicle motion cues come to Mac

Eye Tracking on iOS improved switch control

Improved head tracking

Support Switch Control for Brain Computer Interfaces (BCIs) on iOS, iPadOS and visionOS

Assistive Access adds a new custom Apple TV app

Music Haptics on iPhone becomes more customizable

Sound Recognition adds Name Recognition

Voice Control introduces a new programming mode in Xcode

Live Captions adds new languages

CarPlay gets support for Large Text

CarPlay sound recognition gets new sounds

Share Accessibility Settings lets users share accessibility settings with another iPhone or iPad

We've also heard rumblings that Apple will introduce new first-party apps and make significant updates to some existing ones.

There will be a new Apple Games app, according to reports. Essentially, it will replace the often-forgotten Game Center app and add new functionality that was previously unavailable. For mobile gamers, this alone is worth getting excited about, as it signals that Apple still considers games an essential part of iOS.

Other rumored updates include live translation in the Translate app, allowing it to further compete with Google Translate (which can now be made the default on iOS).

Apple is also expected to enhance the Health App with Apple Health+. Features include food logging, educational videos, and AI coaching are on the table.

Finally, Messages is expected to play better with RCS, further bridging the divide between Android and iOS.

Other small features

Here's a rundown of other small tweaks you might expect to see on iOS 19:

Stage Manager on external display

Captive Wi-Fi sync to make connecting easier

Background Sounds enhancements

eSIM transfer to Android