Apple AirTag 2 could finally arrive in mid-2025 — what we know so far

It’s been three years since the release of the Apple AirTag, those miniature tracking fobs that can be followed just about anywhere with a resident iPhone population. While little has changed in the AirTag world since then, we may be seeing a second generation version of the tracker sometime soon.

According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple could have the AirTag 2 ready to release by mid-2025. Gurman says that the new version is codenamed B589, and Apple is already doing test runs with its manufacturing partners in Asia. Presumably to ensure that the production process is running as intended, and to minimize the possibility of delays or other problems further down the line.

Gurman doesn’t share many details on what to expect from the Apple AirTag 2, only that better location tracking is likely. Which will be fantastic for tracking down your lost stuff, be it your keys, bag, luggage or whatever else you may use an AirTag to keep tabs on.

Here’s just hoping that Apple ensures some extra hardware features to try and prevent AirTags from being used for illicit purposes. We’ve all heard stories about how AirTags have been used for stalking, after all. Apple has done a lot to minimize the risk on the software side of things, but better hardware would go a long way to keeping people safe.

Louder speakers would be a great benefit. AirTags already make noise when they’re separated from their host device, and can be made to ring if nearby phones think they’re being followed. The louder the speaker, the easier the AirTag is to find — regardless of how well it might have been hidden.

A better speaker would also help track down AirTags that are being used for legitimate purposes. To complement or enhance traditional location and ultra-wideband tracking capabilities.

It’d also be nice to have AirTags with better battery life, especially if you leave them in a suitcase or bag for months at a time like me, or at the very least alerts when the battery seems to be getting a little too low. I wouldn’t mind a credit-card-shaped AirTag either, which would be beneficial for things like wallets, purses, laptop cases and other small or thin bags.

Better Android support wouldn’t go amiss, either. But that sounds like less of a hardware issue and more down to the fact Apple and Google haven’t worked together to make it possible yet. But here’s hoping Google’s new Find My Network can make it happen.