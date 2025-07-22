Apple rumored to release 6 new iPhone models starting next year — including iPhone Fold
A split launch could be coming
Before summer kicks off in 2027, Apple could have six different iPhone models available for purchase according to a regular leaker on Weibo.
The rumor comes from Instant Digital, who posted today (July 22) "there will be 6 new iPhone models to choose from." Their predictions are are right more often than not.
Basically, from the usual iPhone 18 launch until the iPhone 18e launches in the early spring, Apple could have its biggest iPhone lineup to date — including the iPhone Fold.
Rumored iPhone 18 models (2027)
- iPhone 18
- iPhone 18 Air
- iPhone 18 Pro
- iPhone 18 Pro Max
- iPhone Fold
- iPhone 18e
Strangely, the release schedule could be radically different with earlier reports claiming that Apple might split the release of the iPhone 18.
According to a report in The Information back in May, Apple would launch the high-end iPhones first, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and new iPhone Fold. The company would then follow up in the spring with the cheaper three options — the regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air and iPhone 18e.
The most anticipated iPhone for next year is easily the iPhone Fold, as it would be Apple's first foldable phone. It's rumored to feature a 5.5-inch cover display, 7.8-inch internal screen and dual 48MP cameras, plus a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Typically, Apple also keeps a couple of older phones for sale after releasing a new generation of iPhones. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are still on sale alongside the five current iPhone 16 variants.
So, we could see 8 total available models in 2027 with at least a couple of iPhone 17 models sticking around as well. This would be the largest variety of iPhone models that Apple would ever have officially available at the same time.
