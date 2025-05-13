Apple is working on a 'product renaissance' for 2027 — here's the potential products I'm most excited about

Maybe the rumored new features coming to the iPhone 17 grab you, maybe they don't. But regardless of what you think of Apple's current iPhone lineup or even its entire product portfolio, realize that better things are apparently on the way.

The only problem? They're not getting here until 2027 at the earliest.

That's the gist of new reporting by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman which paints a picture of how Apple plans to escape its current doldrums. Those problems include, but aren't limited to, sales slowdowns among key products like iPhones and Apple Watches, uncertainty around tariffs and the underwhelming Apple Intelligence debut.

But Apple plans to pick things up in the future with what Gurman calls "an Apple product renaissance." Depending on how you do the counting, a half-dozen products and releases are in the works with an eye toward keeping Apple a relevant and essential company.

A lot can change over the course of two years, and Gurman notes toward the end of his report that the "timing is fluid" on Apple's alleged product plans. But assuming the products described come to pass, here's the rumored 2027 Apple devices ranked from the ones that have me most excited to see, all the way down to the ones I'm pretty puzzled by.

1. The foldable iPhone

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

Perhaps years of rumors about a foldable iPhone have finally broken through my natural skepticism about foldable phones. Or maybe I'm just tired of writing "long-rumored" every time I put together an iPhone Fold story. But I'm certainly ready to clap eyes on such a device, even if it's not supposed to arrive until 2027.

I think it's he latest rumors about the display that have me most intrigued about the iPhone Fold's prospects. Reportedly, Apple's foldable device is going to feature a screen that's entirely free of creasing. This would be unusual for foldables, as even the best foldable phones can sport a noticeable crease where the display folds in half.

The other rumored specs — a super thin profile when unfolded, a large 7.8-inch display, performance and power management features driven by Apple silicon — are about what you'd expect from an upcoming Apple device. What I'm really hoping to see, though, is something other foldable phone makers hav yet to provide — a reason for why people should consider foldable phones over other devices.

If there's one thing Apple's better at than a lot of its rivals, it's articulating why you need a particular product that you never previously gave a second thought to. Look at how thoroughly the company convinced us we needed music players like the iPod, smartwatches like the Apple Watch and, yes, even smartphones like the iPhone. And if rumors of a sky-high iPhone Fold price are anything to go by, Apple's going to need to be very convincing.

Excitement level: High

2. A glass iPhone

The iPhone X celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2027 (Image credit: Future)

The iPhone has had the same look for the better part of a decade, give or take a Dynamic Island feature replacing a notch. Gurman figures it's time to shake things up, especially with 2027 being the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X, the release that ushered in the current era of iPhone design.

It's also the 20th anniversary of the iPhone itself, a phrase that immediately made me crumble to dust as I contemplate the passage of time.

Anyhow, it sounds as if Apple will mark the occasion with an entirely new iPhone design. Gurman describes it as a phone that's mostly glass — none of those cutouts in the display for things like Face ID sensors or front cameras. This iPhone would also offer a more curved design than the flat-edged models we currently have, and it presumably would set the tone for how Apple handsets will look for the next few years after its launch.

I'm always up for a new look for iPhones — getting rid of the iPhone SE's dated design earlier this year was exciting, even if it was simply to usher in an iPhone 14-influenced look for the iPhone 16e. It's hard to envision the changes on tap for 2027 without renders, but I'm encouraged by Apple's willingness to try out new things for its iPhone.

Excitement Level: High

3. Apple Intelligence in more products

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, the Apple Intelligence features Apple has launched are limited to the iPhone, the iPad and the Mac. But it sounds like things won't stay that way.

By 2027, Gurman writes, products like the Apple Watch and AirPods could come equipped with cameras geared toward supporting more AI-powered features. Think support for additional gesture controls and even Visual Intelligence capabilities on board those devices.

Personally, I can take or leave the Apple Watch, but the idea of smarter AirPods that are equipped with cameras has been an intriguing one. It would be convenient to tap into Visual Intelligence without having to take my phone out of my pocket, and even if that's not in the cards for something as small as a pair of wireless earbuds, I'd welcome an array of expanded gestured-based controls for handling everything from playback to phone calls.

Excitement Level: Medium High

4. More advanced Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Shutterstock)

I've mentioned my questions about the current state of foldable phones, but that's nothing compared to my skepticism surrounding AI features on mobile devices. There are some good use cases out there — Galaxy AI stands out in particular for things like cross-app actions — but at best, these simply aren't game changing features. At worst, they're parlor tricks.

It's early days for Apple Intelligence, but the initial batch of features doesn't have a glut of standouts. My experience testing both Memory Movies and Image Playground are fairly typical of my biggest issue with Apple's suite of AI tools — yes, they're intriguing to a point, but they don't really do enough to keep me coming back to use them.

If Gurman's reporting is accurate, I'm going to change my tune around 2027. That's when apple will supposedly have cranked new chipsets for the servers responsible for its AI tools. That, in turn, will allow Apple to offer more powerful features that what we're getting now.

At the same time, large language models will be doing the heavy lifting for Siri, so that Apple's personal assistant delivers on the promise of more context awareness and more natural conversations. Forgive me for my ongoing skepticism here, but I've been told before that Siri improvements are right around the corner only to find that the corner stretches for a couple of city blocks.

Excitement Level: Medium

5. Smart glasses from Apple

(Image credit: Techweartrend)

Apple's Vision Pro headset may have been too expensive for us mere mortals to adopt. But it sounds as if Apple's taking what it learned from that project and pivoting to glasses, with a 2027 target date for smart glasses that will display relevant information right in front of your eyes as you interact in the real world while ungluing your face from a smartphone screen.

I'm cool to the idea of smart glasses as a phone replacement, simply because you're swapping out one potentially distracting screen for another. The problem of being constantly pelted with pings and alerts and things clamoring for attention isn't going to be one that's solved just because we can now make eye contact with people.

Still, Apple seems to think smart glasses are the future — reportedly, this is what Tim Cook is focused on these days. So I suppose we can bide our time until 2027 to see what pans out.

Excitement Level: Low

6. Apple robotics

(Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

The final item on Gurman's 2027 hit list is a bit ill-defined, described as a push into robotics by Apple. Specifically, the report says Apple is working on " a tabletop machine with a robotic arm. ... That would feature an AI assistant with its own personality."

I admit that when I read that I thought "So, like a talking magic claw machine like the one down at the bowling alley?"

That is not it at all. Rather, this product would be the culmination of a rumor that began picking up steam last year where Apple is said to be working on a combination iPad/smart speaker in which the tablet would be mounted on a robotic arm. The arm would make automatic adjustments to keep you in frame for FaceTime calls or tilt and pan so that it's oriented for an optimal view. Other functions would be the kind of things you'd expect from a smart speaker or smart display.

I currently have neither type of device in my home, nor do I have any plans to buy one. Adding a mechanical arm to the mix doesn't sweeten the deal for me.

Excitement Level: Non-existent