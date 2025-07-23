Apple’s iPhone Fold could feature the largest iPhone screen ever, but still fall behind the Galaxy Z Fold 7

A recent report has appeared to confirm rumors about just how big Apple’s foldable iPhone’s screens will be. And the alleged measurements could be both impressive and a disappointment.

In a recent report, the Taiwanese research firm TrendForce (via MacRumors) stated that Apple’s foldable phone will feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. If accurate, then it will be an impressively sized phone, with it exceeding some of the best foldable phones you can buy, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open.

However, there are more than a few models that exceed it, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch outer display. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is another that comes with an 8-inch inner display, while the outer screen is 6.3 inches; with the same expected on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find N5 features a staggering 8.12-inch inner display alongside a 6.62-inch front display.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard these measurements, as Apple supply chain Ming-Chi Kuo gave similar numbers back in March. Kuo also believes that the phone will be between 9 and 9.5mm thick when folded and between 4 and 4.5mm when opened. While that is very thin, it would again fall short of the Z Fold 7, which measures 4.2mm thick when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded.

What else do we know about Apple’s foldable phone?

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone / YouTube)

The size of foldable phones’ screens is only half the battle, however, and it looks like Apple is working to create a completely crease-free display to help the phone stand out. According to a recent report, the new displays will be coming from Samsung, which has solved the crease issue to Apple’s satisfaction and will, according to Kuo, “ensure stable mass production of the foldable iPhone in 2026."

Unfortunately, for all we know about the device, there is more that we don’t know. For instance, we don’t know for certain which chip will feature on the phone, although it is a safe bet that it will be the A19 chip that will reportedly launch on the iPhone 17. We also don’t know what cameras the phone will have, although in their previously mentioned post, Kuo stated that it will likely feature two rear cameras, a front camera (which could be placed under the display,) and a Touch ID power button.

While it appears that the measurements for the iPhone Fold's screen appear confirmed, we should always take rumors like these with a pinch of salt. As it stands, we can’t say anything for certain until Apple officially announces the phone, which several rumors have tipped for 2026.

