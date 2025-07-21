iOS 26 public beta could release later this week — here’s what we know

A reputable source has suggested that Apple’s iOS 26 public beta could be coming sometime this week.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated on social media last week that the public beta was likely to arrive either on or around July 23. In his most recent Power On newsletter, Gurman stated that “All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week.” While he doesn’t mention the same July 23 date, his new statement still covers it.

So far, Apple’s iOS 26 has been in development beta, designed for professionals to test out their apps and hunt down bugs. The next step is the public beta, which, as it is widely available, gives Apple a much larger test sample. We haven’t received any official word on when we can expect the public beta for iOS 26 outside of it happening in July. However, it seems that we might not have long to wait at all.

We’d also expect that, alongside the release of iOS 26’s beta, we’ll also see the public betas for macOS 26, iPadOS 26 and the other new software versions announced at WWDC 2025. If you want to sign up to be one of the beta testers, all you need to do is become a member of the Apple Beta Software program, where you will gain access for free.

However, before signing up, we recommend that you back up all your data so you can easily revert to the older OS. The issue is that, while public betas are usually more stable than developer betas, there are still many bugs. These can be especially common in apps you use daily, and can make it impossible to use your phone normally, or put your data at risk.

What's coming in iOS 26?

iOS 26 is one of the biggest updates in the iPhone’s history, especially visually. iOS 26 introduces users to the new Liquid Glass design language that adds a sense of transparency to your home screen, menus and lock screen. While there have been some complaints about readability, Apple has been working to solve this throughout the developer beta.

The update brings big changes to your Photos app, including a new design that reintroduces the Library and Collections tabs for easier navigation. iOS 26 also introduces a battery life upgrade with a new adaptive power mode that aims to extend the battery life of the best iPhones, plus older models going back to the iPhone 11 series.

For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see what Apple reveals in the next few days. If Apple does release the new beta this week, then we will be sure to update you with the details of how to access it.

